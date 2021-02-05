A.C.E To Be Jointly Managed By BEAT Interactive And SWING Entertainment

SWING Entertainment will now be a part of A.C.E’s company BEAT Interactive in managing the group!

On February 5, the 2 companies introduced, “Contemplating this continuation of COVID-19 as a vital scenario but additionally an essential alternative, we’ve got selected a strategic partnership.”

BEAT Interactive will concentrate on artist manufacturing together with international advertising and marketing in america and Europe, whereas SWING Entertainment will take cost of artist administration.

SWING Entertainment at the moment manages artists together with IZ*ONE, Kim Jae Hawn, Natty, and Son Ho Younger, they usually beforehand managed Wanna One and X1. Primarily based on their robust expertise managing artists, SWING Entertainment plans on offering full assist for A.C.E as effectively.

Via the partnership, BEAT Interactive and SWING Entertainment hope to strengthen A.C.E’s place in Korea and in addition as a world artist.

Supply (1)