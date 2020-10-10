A.C.E’s Chan And Byeongkwan Talk About Taking New Risks + What Made “Favourite Boys” Unique

In a latest interview and pictorial for Dazed Korea journal, A.C.E’s Chan and Byeongkwan dished on their latest comeback and their targets as artists.

A.C.E made a memorable comeback final month with their fourth mini album “HJZM : The Butterfly Phantasy,” that includes the highly effective title monitor “Favourite Boys.” The track’s Korean title interprets actually to “Goblin,” and the 2 idols talked about how their “goblin” idea permeated the lyrics, choreography, and performances of the track.

“‘Favourite Boys’ is a novel track,” stated Byeongkwan. “We labored arduous to arrange for it whereas researching what sort of vibe a Korean goblin particularly would have. Western goblins and Japanese oni are scary beings to people, however Korean goblins have a type of pleasant familiarity [in folklore]. They lure in folks, however additionally they get pleasure from sitting down for a drink with them and having enjoyable collectively.”

“That [goblin concept] is why we included ssireum [Korean wrestling] in our choreography, and we additionally included an outline of a will-o’-the-wisp [which are literally called ‘goblin lights’ in Korean],” he continued. “Certainly one of Chan’s traces within the track goes ‘the one you want essentially the most,’ and I believe it means, ‘we’ll develop into goblins as a way to entrance our followers.’ So I believe it’s a very powerful a part of the track.”

Chan agreed, “‘Favourite Boys’ is a track with readily seen Korean components. In line with the track’s vibe, we wore conventional outfits [while performing it] on stage, and I believe that we had been in a position to exhibit a standard vibe via equipment just like the norigae and the manggun. I believe it was a significant alternative to introduce our worldwide followers to components of conventional Korean tradition.”

When requested to call the phrases that the majority impressed them to tackle new challenges, Byeongkwan replied, “‘Boredom’ and ‘newness.’ These phrases all the time encourage me to tackle new challenges and take new dangers. Routine repetition results in boredom, however after I’m dancing, I’ve by no means as soon as felt bored. I’m all the time full of latest power and pleasure [when I dance]. We preserve popping out with new songs, and I really feel like now we have to repeatedly and ceaselessly present new issues, in order that we ourselves don’t get bored, and our followers received’t have the chance to start out feeling bored both.”

In the meantime, Chan remarked, “My reply has modified since my debut. Earlier than I debuted, it was ‘dream.’ I labored arduous and took dangers for my dream, and I went via hardships whereas imagining my future progress.”

“However following my debut,” he went on, “my reply is our followers, ‘Alternative.’ Irrespective of how arduous issues get, they’re the driving power that offers me the energy to face on stage. I all the time wish to present our followers new issues. Today, I really feel actually dissatisfied as a result of we’re unable to satisfy our followers in particular person. If we really feel this fashion, I can solely think about how our followers should really feel, so I attempt to talk with them quite a bit via social media at the very least.”

Supply (1)