A.C.E’s Chan To Selectively Participate In Activities Due To Ankle Injury

A.C.E’s Chan has suffered an ankle harm and can sit out sure actions.

On March 14, BEAT Interactive shared an announcement asserting the matter. Learn it beneath:

Hey. That is BEAT Interactive. That is an announcement relating to A.C.E member Chan’s harm. Throughout a apply session on February 28, 2021, A.C.E member Chan suffered an harm to his ankle.

He instantly visited the hospital for an examination and remedy. In keeping with the examination, he had pulled a ligament in his ankle, and he was suggested to deal with the harm and keep away from strenuous actions for 2 weeks. He’s partially in a forged to assist together with his restoration and forestall additional accidents. He has been constantly receiving remedy because the incidence of the harm and can proceed to take action till he has utterly recovered. Moreover, he’ll comply with the medical recommendation and won’t participate in strenuous actions. We apologize for inflicting concern to followers with the sudden information.

We’ll work onerous to prioritize our artist’s restoration over anything. Thanks.

Wishing Chan a fast restoration!

