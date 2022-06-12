A Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 is enough with an ultra-realistic deluge to have us excited about its return

The Call of Duty MW2 campaign has been one of the great protagonists of Summer Game Fest 2022, and we have to admit that it left us speechless for almost eight minutes —a really appetizing parade of next-generation graphics, yes, are we just as ready to absorb everything that a new CoD represents right now?

My friends and I often say, half jokingly and half seriously, that shooter presentations at fairs of the caliber of E3, the Game Awards or the like should be recorded by some crazy person on the development team with 50 hours of experience in the game. shift. One of those videos that teach you what is possible when you push the mechanics to the limit. But I understand that this is not really a good idea for several reasons, starting because not many really play that way and ending because going full blast it is not possible to appreciate the details that sell us the game in the first place. In another order of things, Activision Blizzard took this week to Summer Game Fest 2022 the first trailer for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. This year’s, I mean, not the one from thirteen years ago (in case you’re very clueless with the subject) . It’s a slow video like it alone, with a lot of rehearsed camera panning like we’re more than used to seeing, but I liked it —precisely because it was a piece to admire, rather than a riotous one. And I am amazed that I have to recognize these things, because in the 3DJuegos team we were all saying “hey, that doesn’t look bad!” with a tone of interest while we saw the presentation of a game that will surely bring the usual action.

The North American publisher has been following a fairly specific modus operandi for a couple of years in which it introduces each new CoD with a level that also acts as a technical demo. In the same way that last year’s Call of Duty: Vanguard impressed me during its presentation with those realistic bullet holes in the door or the cloth flapping in the wind, this time MW2 has earned my respect with the behavior of water on the soldiers’ clothes, on the beams of the ship or on the deck of the same in the Operation Dark Waters demo. I know in good faith that my experience with the campaign will not be as cinematic when it arrives, because I’m more of the type of person that holds the W key, keeps all the consumables within reach and doesn’t stop to appreciate things between a firefight and the next waypoint, but what I mean is that even someone like me finds the appeal to a formula that a few years ago we all considered hackneyed. One that has not even had the need to take a break to come back stronger as Assassin’s Creed did (and continues to do from time to time).

Infinity Ward does not need that kind of stoppages, strategies or changes: it is enough with an engine jump or improvements in the simulation of the water to work, because even those kinds of changes or improvements are accompanied by new “fantasies” in mechanics: I don’t know about you, but watching the containers slide around as the entire ship tilted in the storm seemed like a cool idea to watch, to say the least. It is a franchise that has become strong in that kind of experiments, in jumping from one premise to another with agility and maintaining the budget of the blockbuster that is in all its scripted events. I fondly remember the same prototype phases in Vanguard, like the decoys to fight with a sniper rifle like Polina, for example. It’s such a simple, winning formula: simple games with a certain charm of their own for each phase. I trust that Call of Duty MW2 meets that freshness factor, artificial or not, because it is something that the franchise has deeply internalized. If water is a source of news, then those responsible will channel the level in such a way that without charging time, we can see how it falls differently when slipping from a piece of plastic or a metal handrail; how he draws new covers or how, when we think we have seen it all, an uncapping ends up taking out a couple of “bad guys”. It’s satisfying, of course.

And what worries me then? Well, within that well-tuned framework, that little candy, we’re somewhat shattered at the level of history. La Task Force 141, starring Soap, Price, Ghost and company, has been waging war for over a decade. Among some new faces like Colonel Alejandro Vargas we will also see others much better known like Soap or Ghost; and although I am clear that the journey of this adventure will be pleasant For what we have commented above, I must admit that I’m starting to have a hard time remembering names, people, facts. As an established mid-player in the franchise, I can tell you who Echo 1-1 was because he participated in the fabulous High Mile Club mission that is burned into my memory; but if I had to explain to a friend exactly what he is going to play, it would take me a while to do the math: “it’s Modern Warfare 2, not to be confused with the 2009 game of the same name set in 2016, although it shares some characters; it’s the sequel from the MW of 2019, which we should not confuse with Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare (2007), which was also called that and had these characters, but it was set in 2011, and if you want to play those right now you have the remaster of the first they gave in 2016 with Infinite Warfare or MW2 Campaign Remastered, from 2020 “. And if we get MW3 into the mix, I lose my temper.

It’s hard not to fall for its charm, it’s a bit of playing it safe for both publisher and buyer.I don’t understand very well how a company of the scope of Activision is capable of continuing to exploit this beloved line of its franchise in a time when practically the entire industry has turned the page and rejected the numbers. Today deliveries of the style of Ultimate, Origins, Rising and other generic ramifications of the style are styled that do not require you to live through chapter five to understand chapter six; but to be able to sell a story as complex and multi-threaded as this to such a huge audience is, to me, further proof that the publisher relies on the dedication of the fans. And that’s part of the game, of course—it’s confusing to me, but there are such dedicated people out there who consume and weave these installments through very different eras. Year after year, as always. That journey of a few hours never ends there, it is part of a support network that continues to expand with each release. Like some (like a server) we get lost along the way or confusing for newcomers, but ultimately loyal gamers have so much to absorb, the official blog talks about a one-shot universe. One that will, of course, also expand.

The 3DCase fell before the effect of the wet textures, of the slippery containers, how appetizing it is to see a Call of Duty easy to continue unfolding with ease in that dance of new generation graphics. It’s hard not to fall for her charm, it’s a bit like playing it safe for both the publisher and the buyer. I know we’ll fall when the time comes, because even those who swear not to touch the multiplayer have the single-player bug; but when that day comes (October 28, more specifically), we won’t talk about those charts so much—this episode has been going even harder than usual. At the moment, we have the return of Special Ops in parallel to PvP, and beyond that we will have a Warzone 2.0 that we still don’t know much about, but that will surely seek to replicate or exceed the success of the first and CoD Mobile. I wonder if it won’t end up sitting in the top 10 on Steam permanently along with other immovable like PUBG, GTA V or CS:GO. Time will tell. So if I had to talk to someone about it, as a friend, I would say the usual. “It’s CoD, go ahead.”