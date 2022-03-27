A candidate for the Ballon d’Or and a sensation in the Premier League: the two renowned figures who would come to Barcelona

Barcelona could incorporate two great figures in the next transfer market (Reuters)

Despite having staged a great summer market last January with the arrivals of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Ferran Torres and Adama Traore, the FC Barcelona continues working on the incorporations ahead of the new July transfer window.

After the departure of the main figures with Lionel Messi heading that list by far, the culé team is looking for a player who will become the benchmark of the squad and, apparently, would have already begun to finalize said negotiation.

According to the Catalan newspaper SportJoan Laporta and his team would have reached an agreement in principle with the Polish striker Robert Lewandowskicurrently a scorer for Bayern Munich.

Lewandowski could become Barcelona’s attacking benchmark (Reuters)

As detailed by the media in question, the conversations between the player’s environment and the management leadership are quite on track and the only thing left is to dialogue with the German entity, to whom they would offer between 50 and 60 million euros for the transfer of the 33-year-old player, and with a contract until June 2023.

Apparently the winner of the award for Best Player of the season in 2021 and 2022 granted by FIFA (The Best), would be interested in arriving at the culé institution to take his last steps at the highest level, having the possibility of winning the long-awaited Ballon d’Or.

At the same time Sport He also pointed out that the Brazilian winger Raphinhafrom Leeds, would have practicallyand closed the agreement to arrive in Barcelona after his representative, Deco (former Barcelona player), tipped the scales against the rest of the offers they have on the table, including teams like Bayern Munich, Liverpool and PSG.

Raphinha would have leaned towards Barcelona over the rest of the offers (Reuters)

The 25-year-old attacker, and with a contract with Leeds until 2024, would end up joining the team azulgrana with a five-year deal. In addition, he is aware that he may be one of the undisputed headlines of Xavi Hernández’s team if the departure of Ousmane Dembélé finally materializes.

Everything seems to indicate that Leeds would not hinder his departure and would accept the second economic proposal presented by the culé directive. The first was for 35 million euros and it would have included the exchange of the young defender Oscar Mingueza.

With these two renowned players, Barcelona would begin to close in advance the movements it plans for the month of June. According Sportthe arrivals of César Azpilicueta, Andreas Chirstensen and Franck Kessié.

