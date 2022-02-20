A car on the court generated unusual scenes in Delray Beach: from the tennis player who scratched it because he lost a point, to the lights that dazzled

American Kozlov was angered by the presence of a car next to the pitch

The BMW brand sought to take a step towards originality during the ATP 250 de Delray Beach which is organized every year in Florida and his idea as a sponsor of the tournament generated mixed reactions among the participating tennis players. During the event, the manufacturer installed a car in one of the corners of the court. However, its size complicated some of the returns of the protagonists to the level that generated the anger of one of them.

During the meeting between the Americans Tommy Paul and Stefan Kozlov, the second in question stopped to receive a service and was impeded by the vehicle when trying to return the ball. In the first altercation, he simply glared at the car and even pretended to hit it with his racket. A few points later, a very similar situation happened and this time he didn’t hold back: with a marked movement he scratched the front door leaving a visible mark.

Kozlov channeled all his frustration into unloading on the hurdle and was ultimately eliminated 6-3 6-1 in the quarterfinals. The scene, particularly amusing for the spectators present at the stadium, quickly went viral on social networks and came to generate the comment of Danil Medvedev, current number 2 on the tennis planet. The Russian, under contract to the German factory, responded with great humor in Twitter.

“Listen… I have no problem seeing you return balls from that far back. But don’t hit the BMW! This is my favorite car”wrote the winner of the last US Open and finalist of the Australian Open. The Moscow native signed his first contract with the company in 2019, which was extended in 2021 due to Medvedev’s rise as a world star. Daniil has always expressed his love for cars and with this interaction he leaves no doubt as to which brand is at the top of his list when it comes to choosing.

The car lights came on and bothered Opelka when he was going to take out

But the complaints about the vehicle’s location don’t stop there: it hindered another player a little later on the night shift during the encounter between Reilly Opelka and the french Adrian Mannarino. As the American giant prepared for service, the car turned on the headlights for no apparent reason. The spotlights hampered the concentration of the powerful server who instantly complained to the umpire. The latter got down from his chair immediately and as soon as he touched the ground outside his chair the lights went out.

KEEP READING:

Gabriela Sabatini returned to play tennis with Gisela Dulko and showed her skills at the age of 51

“The dream life of the glass giant”: they published an essay on what Del Potro’s career would have been without injuries

Praise for Del Potro: Nalbandian’s gesture, Djokovic’s message and the most emotional post of an American tennis player