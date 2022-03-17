A carom goal and a violent kick against Alexis Mac Allister: Cuti Romero played a leading role in Tottenham’s triumph

*Best performances from Tottenham’s win over Brighton at the Amex Stadium

The Tottenham Hotspurwith a goal from Cristian “Cuti” Romerohe won 2 a 0 as a visitor to Brighton and Hovein one of the two pending matches that took place today for the Premier Leagueon a day in which Liverpool defeated at home Arsenal and was only one unit behind the leader Manchester City.

The match, corresponding to the sixteenth week of the British competition, took place at the Falmer Stadium, in the city of Brighton, and the Cordovan opened the scoring for the Spurs at 37 minutes of the initial stage through a carom; while the english idol Harry Kane he scored the second for the Londoners, at 12 of the final part.

In addition, the defender of the Argentine team also played a leading role when a violent kick hit the former Boca Alexis Mac Allister, which earned him a yellow card from the permissive referee Robert Jones.

*Cuti Romero’s violent kick against Alexis Mac Allister

With victory, the Tottenham arrived at 48 units, is sixth and is approaching the qualifying zone for the European cups; while Brighton he cannot raise his head, since he added his sixth consecutive defeat and they have only managed to win one of their last ten matches. Live from the income the set of Graham Potter, who completed a good first lap that still allows him to travel with some ease in the red zone of the standings. He is eleven points from relegation despite his crisis. .

For his part, in the postponed comparison of the twenty-seventh day, the Liverpool surpassed as a visitor in London al Arsenal by 2 a 0 and was located only one unit from the pointer Manchester City. the portuguese Diogo Jota9 minutes into the second half, he scored the first for the Anfield team, who increased the figures through the Brazilian Roberto Firminoat 17 of the same period.

Thanks to the triumph, the cast of clop reached the 69 pointsjust 1 below the leader Manchester City; while Arsenal remains in 51 units and in the fifth location of the contest. Both games were suspended on their occasion due to outbreaks of Covid-19 on campus. Tomorrow, they will be measured Everton in view of Newcastle United, postponed from the twentieth date for the same reason.

*The best plays of Liverpool’s victory against Arsenal

POSITIONS

