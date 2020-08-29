A case of rape of a woman in an AC bus going from Lucknow to Delhi on Yamuna Expressway has come to light. Police monitored the woman’s information

UP Crime: On Yamuna Expressway, a young man raped a woman in an AC bus going from Lucknow to Delhi. The woman informed the police about the incident with her on dial 100 from the moving bus. After which on the information of the woman, the police caught the bus from the mont toll and arrested the accused. Also Read – Natwarlal turned out to be a thief, wearing a mask and giving him such a cheat

It is being told that the married woman, resident of Sector 21, Rohini, Delhi, has lodged a report of rape against a youth in the Math police station of Mathura. According to the information, an AC bus ran from Lucknow to Delhi on Friday evening. On Yamuna Expressway, a woman from the bus reported dial 100 by phone to rape her.

On receiving the information, the PRB became active and chased the bus for 65 km. The PRB car stopped the bus and caught the accused youth. With this, the police have also taken the bus in their possession.

There were about 45 people in the bus, who were flown to Delhi by other buses. The name of the accused is Ravi, who is from Uttar Pradesh’s Ura Bazar police station Motipur. The woman hails from Rohini Sector 21 in Delhi. The woman has written a report of the incident that happened to her at the police station, the police is investigating the case.