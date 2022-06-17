A casino classic explained: Roulette

For hundreds of years, a variety of games similar to what we now know as roulette are known to have been enjoyed by the masses. So, in 1655 when Blaise Pascal invented a primitive version of the wheel we know and love today, it’s no wonder that the game of chance quickly rose in popularity, securing its place as a casino classic.

So, why not read more and join us as we take a look at exactly what Roulette is and how you can spin the iconic wheel?

A brief history

As previously mentioned, it was Blaise Pascal, a French mathematician and physicist who gets the credit for inventing the Roulette wheel. However, Pascal didn’t initially set out to do this. In fact, he had hoped to defy physics and create a perpetual motion machine, and it was this failed invention that became known as a primitive version of the casino classic.

This game steadily became popular, until 1843, when French brothers Francois and Louis Blanc moved to Hamburg, Germany, and further revolutionised the wheel. By removing the double zero pocket and leaving only the single zero, the brothers significantly lowered the house edge, helping to boost Hamburg’s economy through the newfound popularity of the game that would later become known as European Roulette.

European Roulette

Thanks to the Blanc brothers, the European Roulette wheel is generally the more favoured version of the wheel as it has a house edge of 2.70%, rather than the 5.26% of American Roulette. The wheel itself consists of 37 pockets displaying numbers one to 36, and a single green zero pocket. Each segment alternates between the colours red and black, and numbers are split between high and low and even and odd as evenly as possible, despite appearing random.

Clockwise, the order of the numbers displayed on a European Roulette wheel go like this:

0, 32, 15, 19, 4, 21, 2, 25, 17, 34, 6, 27, 13, 36, 11, 30, 8, 23, 10, 5, 24, 16, 33, 1, 20, 14, 31, 9, 22, 18, 29, 7, 28, 12, 25, 3, 26.

American Roulette

The American Roulette wheel also consists of numbers one to 36, alternating between red and black pockets as well as even or odd, and high or low where possible. With a total of 38 pockets, in addition to the green single zero segment, there’s also a green double zero one, situated opposite. When reading the numbers clockwise, they’ll go:

0, 28, 9, 26, 30, 11, 7, 20, 32, 17, 5, 22, 34, 15, 3, 24, 36, 13, 1, 00, 27, 10, 25, 29, 12, 8, 19, 31, 18, 6, 21, 33, 16, 4, 23, 35, 14, 2.

How to play

Despite the game sounding a little complicated, Roulette is actually one of the easiest to play because it doesn’t actually require any skill at all. All you have to do is place your bets and wait for the casino croupier to spin the wheel. If the outcome is what you predicted, you win the payout according to your bet.

Perhaps the most complicated part is knowing where to place your bets, as there are so many options to choose from. For a beginner, it’s recommended to place outside even-money bets, such as red, black, even, odd, high or low. Whilst these might have the lowest payout, the chances of winning are just below 50% – the best odds in the game.

—

Gambling can be addictive, please play responsibly.

Click HERE for more info.