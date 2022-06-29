“A charge of 215 euros from Amazon is going to be made…”: the new fake SMS from Banco Santander to rob you

Phishing cases related to banking entities are the order of the day. Cybercriminals look for ways to access the bank’s online banking through different messages warning about collections that are pending or improper access. But in all cases this is false information that only seeks to attack people with less knowledge of cybersecurity so that they end up entering your login keys.

The last case has been reported by Incibe, and reference to the impersonation of Banco Santander to steal personal data through a simple SMS. This is something really classic, but anyone can easily fall for it when they see the SMS in an alarming way.

Beware of the new scam that supplants Banco Santander

In this case, what we are trying to simulate is that a charge of 215 euros will be made in the current account of the victim as a result of a purchase that would have been made on Amazon. In addition, it is quite well targeted as it is sent only to those clients of Banco Santander and who make regular purchases on Amazon. Specifically, the SMS says the following:

SANTANDER: Dear customer, a charge of €215 will be made from Amazon to split or cancel receipts, please complete the following verification; [URL fraudulenta]





Obviously many people will be surprised to see this charge. So the SMS specifies that to cancel it you will have to click on a link that accompanies the text. By clicking on this fraudulent link, you will be redirected to a missing web page that has a design similar to that of Santander so that there is no possible suspicion.

Specifically, it will seem that you will be on the home page of your online banking to be able to carry out procedures such as consulting this movement. Simply The DNI and the personal access code will be requested. From there when the personal data is already sent, and there is no going back. Although a second screen will appear to request a code that will never end up reaching you.





In these situations, what you will always have to do is do not click on any link found in an SMS of these characteristics. It is always better to check it in the official application itself or call the bank. In this way you will have all the guarantees that it is not something fraudulent.

Source | OR IF