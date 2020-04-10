A Chicago Fire Hero Will Be Injured In Season 8 Finale, But Which One?

The Season 8 finale of Chicago Fire is lower than per week away, and the episode guarantees to be an intriguing one even when it wasn’t initially designed to shut the season. Referred to as “51’s Unique Bell,” the finale will see one hero of Firehouse 51 maintain an harm. Though the official description for the episode doesn’t give away any particulars for followers dying to know who will get damage, some feedback from showrunner Derek Haas could assist slender down the record of candidates.