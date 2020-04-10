A Chicago Fire Hero Will Be Injured In Season 8 Finale, But Which One?

Depart a Remark
Spoilers forward for the April 8 episode of Chicago Fire Season 8 and the official description of the Season 8 finale.
The Season 8 finale of Chicago Fire is lower than per week away, and the episode guarantees to be an intriguing one even when it wasn’t initially designed to shut the season. Referred to as “51’s Unique Bell,” the finale will see one hero of Firehouse 51 maintain an harm. Though the official description for the episode doesn’t give away any particulars for followers dying to know who will get damage, some feedback from showrunner Derek Haas could assist slender down the record of candidates.
First, the episode description that reveals one of many good guys goes to be damage when “51’s Unique Bell” hits the airwaves on April 15:
When one among 51’s personal will get injured on a name, Lt. Severide turns into obsessive about serving to out. Foster contemplates an enormous choice. Kidd is worried for one among her highschool trainees.
The outline courtesy of NBC for “51’s Unique Bell” is kind of clear: someone goes to get damage. Sadly for individuals who don’t wish to wait till April 15 to seek out out who’s going to be in bother, the outline doesn’t even specify if the individual is a firefighter or an EMT.
After all, Foster considering a call leads me to suspect that she gained’t be the one injured within the finale, and has me extra satisfied than ever that Chicago Fire may ship Foster over to Chicago Med in Season 8.
The point out of Kidd means that she’ll be advantageous after no matter occurs to injure one among her coworkers, and the truth that her storyline will evidently revolve round Ladies on Fire can be an indication that Severide was in all probability not the one injured, even when the episode description hadn’t talked about Severide’s obsession with serving to.
Even taking Severide, Kidd, and Foster out of competition for the one who can be injured, there are nonetheless loads of potential victims. To slender down this pool of candidates, let’s flip to some feedback from Chicago Fire showrunner Derek Haas. Talking with Give Me My Distant in regards to the finale, Haas mentioned this:
The job is harmful and even while you’re cautious and an skilled professional on an elite squad, it may well stand up, knock you off your toes, and finish your profession.
On the one hand, Derek Haas’ feedback largely serve to hype the upcoming finale and show that Fire followers actually need to tune in. One the opposite hand, if we check out what he mentioned and take it alongside the episode description, we might be able to slender down the pool of candidates to simply three.
The point out of “an elite squad” mixed with Severide’s obsession with serving to leads me to suspect {that a} member of Squad three would be the one injured in “51’s Unique Bell.” Since we already dominated out Severide because the one in bother, that leaves Cruz, Capp, and Tony.
Of those three, the firefighter whose harm would pack probably the most punch is undoubtedly Cruz. As a big character from the very starting of Chicago Fire who simply received married, seeing him undergo one other blow can be tough.
Capp and Tony have been round for a very long time too, although, and since “51’s Unique Bell” wasn’t initially designed as a season finale, I’ve my doubts that Fire would significantly injure such a serious character as Cruz when there have been alleged to be just a few episodes left. I’ve a better time believing that Kidd may very well be worrying about Ladies On Fire in an episode that noticed Capp or Tony injured than Cruz.
So, as of now, my cash is on both Capp or Tony being injured within the Chicago Fire Season 8 finale. Check out the trailer for the episode:
Tune in to NBC on Wednesday, April 15 for the ultimate episode of Chicago Fire Season 8, in between the ultimate Season 5 episode of Chicago Med and the ultimate Season 7 episode of Chicago P.D. All three reveals of One Chicago have already been renewed for extra seasons, so that they’ll be again each time manufacturing is ready to resume once more.
