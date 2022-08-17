A child approached Pope Francis in full audience at the Vatican: the Pontiff’s reaction

A child approached Pope Francis

Pope Francis assured this Wednesday that “the alliance between the elderly and children will save the family”, during the catechesis pronounced at the general audience in which a little boy approached him and stayed by his side during the act.

“This kid has been brave in reaching out and it’s just what we were talking about: alliance between young and old!”, Said the pontiff when the boy went up to where the pope was in the Paul VI hall of the Vatican.

The minor stood still, without answering Francisco’s questions, who highlighted his calm. “This boy has been brave, and he stays calm!”, he exclaimed, to applause from the audience.

The camera focused on a smiling couple with a baby in their arms who appeared to be the child’s parents.

Francisco spoke for a few more seconds with the boy, without the microphone nearby.

another incident

The day was also marked by the fainting of a member of the Swiss Guard before the Pope’s gaze, suddenly collapsing facedown and causing a great crash with his halberd and plumed helmet.

The member of the Swiss Guard suffered a decompensation (Reuters)

He was immediately attended to by the people around him, who helped him up. The episode lasted only about twenty seconds.

After about two minutes, the time it took for him to regain consciousness, the Swiss guard was escorted out of the Paul VI room, under a worried look from the Pope.

The Vatican spokesman assured that “it was probably a drop in pressure.” And he added that “he is fine now.”

The guard is helped to stand, before the gaze of the Pope (Reuters)

For many observers, the famous Swiss Guard uniform with blue, yellow, and red stripes, a pleated collar of bright white cloth, and a light metal helmet with an ostrich feather may not be suitable for the summer heat, despite because the vast hall of the Vatican has air conditioning.

In addition to the helmet with red feathers, since in this case it was a halberdier, the gala uniform includes baggy pants and a jacket with the famous white collar.

According to the photographer AFP the Pope approached the end of the audience to speak with a member of the Swiss Guard, which he does not usually do.

Childhood and old age

Francisco continued his cycle of catechesis dedicated to the theme of old age and explained that “the testimony of the elderly unites the ages of life and the dimensions of time: past, present and future”.

He explained that “it is painful and damaging to see the ages of life conceived as separate worlds, competing with each other, each trying to live at the expense of the other.”

“The covenant of elders and children will save the human family. Could we please give back to the children, who must learn to be born, the tender testimony of the elders who possess the wisdom of death? he added.

The Argentine pontiff explained that “death is certainly a difficult step in life: but also the step that closes the time of uncertainty and turns off the clock. Because the beauty of life, which no longer has an expiration date, begins precisely at that moment”.

