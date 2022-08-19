A Chinese-Canadian tycoon kidnapped in Hong Kong by agents of the Xi Jinping regime was sentenced to 13 years in prison and a record fine

Xiao Jianhua (CUHK)

A court in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai on Monday sentenced Chinese-Canadian businessman Xiao Jianhua, who disappeared in 2017 from his hotel in Hong Kong under mysterious circumstances, to 13 years in prison.

According to state television CGTN, Xiao will have to face a fine of 6.5 million yuan (955,000 dollars, 947,000 euros), while the conglomerate he founded, Tomorrow Group, must pay another 55,030 million yuan (8,084 million dollars, 8,014 million euros).

According to the newspaper South China Morning Post (SCMP), the figure is unprecedented in the country and is equivalent to liquidating the largest private financial enterprise in China. The court found Xiao guilty of crimes including illegal fundraising, illegal use of public funds and bribery.

The ruling, according to the official press, states that the tycoon “seriously violated financial management orders” and “endangered national financial security.”

One of the entrances to the Four Seasons Hotel in Hong Kong, where Xiao Jianhua disappeared in 2017 (REUTERS / Bobby Yip)

The 50-year-old tycoon’s trial is believed to have begun in early July, when The Canadian embassy in China denounced that the local authorities prevented its diplomats from accessing the process, which until now had taken place in secret, without the charges he faced being made public.

Although the Hong Kong authorities denied this at all times, some Chinese diaspora media assured that Xiao had been kidnapped from the luxurious Four Seasons hotel by agents of the communist regime without jurisdiction in the former British colony, reviving fears about the enforced disappearance of residents critical of Beijing.

Xiao Jianhua, in an image taken at the Hong Kong International Finance Center in 2013 (Next Magazine via AP, File)

More than a year and a half later, the businessman reappeared in a court appearance in Shanghai; sources then quoted by the Hong Kong newspaper South China Morning Post assured that he was detained in the nearby city of Suzhou and that he had lost about 20 kilos since his disappearance.

Xiao was ranked 32nd on the Hurun list of China’s richest men in 2016 and reached a net financial worth estimated at about 6,000 million dollars.

Although he was a low-profile figure, he was attributed connections with China’s political elite, including relatives of the country’s president, Xi Jinping, whom, according to information that emerged in 2018, he would have addressed in a letter asking for mercy and Not an overly harsh sentence.

His company had businesses in different sectors, from technology to insurance to mining.

With information from EFE

