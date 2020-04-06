A Clockwork Orange And 8 Other Movies With Terrifying Eye Scenes

There may be simply one thing about eyes that freak me out, particularly having somebody contact my eye or touching my eye myself. It is the explanation I might by no means put on contacts. This situation is sometimes called ommetaphobia, and I’m satisfied that is due to motion pictures like Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange with the entire eye clamps remedy scene. It hasn’t gotten significantly better through the years due to Minority Report, Closing Vacation spot 5, and numerous others, however at the moment I need to begin somewhat immersion remedy of my very own.