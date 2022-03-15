A co-founder of Devolver Digital looks at health: this is DeepWell, the union between games and medicine

Using the medium’s own entertainment with medical technologies, the company was born to improve physical and mental health.

Beyond all the sensationalism that relates video games to violence, those of us who have been in this world for many years know that, beyond its dangers (which there are), it is a wonderful hobby. However, it is possible that its potential could be further expanded in the field of medicinesomething we briefly saw with US doctors and the possibility of prescribing a video game in certain cases.

DeepWell unites entertainment and medical science to show that video games can be goodMike WilsonAs a result of this, DeepWell was born. A company created by one of the co-founders of Devolver Digital, Mike Wilson, to adapt video games to the medical field. In this sense, the proposal intends to develop and publish experiences that can help treat pathologies both physical and mental, which adds to the doses of entertainment that we already know in video games.

We have made the first principle of DeepWell is that the games are entertainingRyan Douglas“Our environment is often harshly judged for its perceived negative effects on the mind and body,” Wilson says in a statement. “However, the scientists who study video games, as well as the developers who conceive them at the highest level, already know that The opposite happens. DeepWell brings together entertainment and medical science to build on the proven fact that video games can be good“.

With the use of technologies focused on the medical field, from DeepWell they want to introduce a new treatment of pathologies through the use of video games. That yes, without forgetting that the fundamental principle of this sector is the fun: “In order to produce games that deliver tangible results, we have made it the first principle of DeepWell that the games are entertaining . Without commitment, the development of any therapy is impossible,” explains Ryan Douglas, co-founder of DeepWell.

To carry out this idea, Douglas anticipates that they are already “creating and adapting games that will be pure entertainment, but that are coming loaded with effective digital therapies that adjust to our neurological reward mechanisms”. Something that happens thanks to the help of a team made up of video game developers as well as cutting-edge experts and doctors.

Of course, it is not the first time that the video game has been observed from a medically focused perspective, since some first steps have already been taken to use Kinect technology for medical research. Therefore, we can celebrate that this sector is not only dedicated to giving us incredible worlds and indelible memories, but that its potential can also change the life of more than one person.

