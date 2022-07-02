A coach was abused by three managers when she was a player and decided to denounce it in a letter: “I hid the secret for 35 years”

The story of the Dutch Vera Pauw (REUTERS / Lorraine O’sullivan / File Photo)

Soccer in the Netherlands was moved yesterday after the complaint made through a letter from the women’s soccer coach Vera Peacock. The current coach of the Irish women’s team revealed that 35 years ago she was sexually abused by three members of the Dutch soccer federation when she was a soccer player: “For 35 years I have kept a secret from the world, from my family, from my teammates, from my players, from my colleagues and, now I can accept it, from myself.”

Vera assured that many people in her inner circle were not aware of what had happened to her during her time as a player: “Only those I can trust have known so far about the systematic sexual abuse, abuse of power, harassment, the intimidation, isolation and incrimination I was exposed to as a player and as a national team manager in Dutch football.”

Pauw blamed the directors of the federation for not having given him restraint in the face of his complaint. For this reason, he went to the police in his country. “For the last 35 years I have kept the abuse private. I have allowed the memory to control my life, to fill me with daily pain and anguish, to dominate my internal feelings”, were other of his torn phrases from the statement that went viral worldwide.

Vera denounced that she was abused by Dutch managers when she was a soccer player (Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Henry Browne)

“Believe me, my story is very real and very true. I know that going public will put the spotlight on my life in a way I’ve never experienced before, but I also hope that other young soccer players and coaches who were exposed to anything, like the rape and abuse I suffered, now feel brave enough like to come, forward and share their stories”, he confessed.

THE COMPLETE LETTER FROM VERA PAUW:

Statement by Vera Pauw

Vera posted her letter on social media

For 35 years I have kept a secret from the world, from my family, from my teammates, from my players, from my colleagues and, now I can accept it, from myself.

Even those closest to me have not known of the rape I suffered at the hands of a prominent football manager when I was a young player. Later, two sexual assaults by two other men were added to this record. All three men were working in Dutch football at the time of these incidents. Only those I can trust have known so far of the systematic sexual abuse, abuse of power, harassment, intimidation, isolation and framing that I was exposed to as a player and as a national team manager in Dutch football.

For these last 35 years I have kept the abuse private. I have allowed the memory to control my life, to fill me with daily pain and anguish, to dominate my inner feelings. To many, I am seen as a brash and loud soccer coach and manager, an attractive woman who has risen to the top in a man’s world. Could not be farther from the truth.

For the last few years, I have been trying to get my case fairly and fairly heard by the football authorities in the Netherlands, but to no avail. Some people would rather keep my rape and sexual assault a secret than offer me the support I need by opening this story to the world. I can no longer share the silence.

After not getting a satisfactory response to my request for action in an investigation launched by the Dutch federation following my fifth report, I recently reported my rape and sexual assault to the Dutch police. That already feels like the beginning of the end to me, but I know there are more headaches to come. Stories may appear in the Dutch media about my ordeal and I know that claims may be made against me in an effort to tarnish my story. I take full responsibility for what I did and what I didn’t do.

Believe me, my story is very real and very true. I know that going public will put the spotlight on my life in a way I’ve never experienced before, but I also hope that other young soccer players and coaches who were exposed to anything, like the rape and abuse I suffered, now feel brave enough like to come forward and share your stories.

This will not be an easy time for me and my family and for now I ask everyone to respect what remains of my privacy.

Finally, I would like to thank my Irish backroom staff and players, the Irish Federation management and Board, all my colleagues and the Ireland fans for the support they have given me as coach of the Ireland team. I have always felt safe and continue to feel safe and supported in Ireland and I cannot tell you how good it feels. I hope the support in Ireland continues now that I have shared my story and my pain. This is who I am, I don’t have to hide anymore. I hope I can continue my life in freedom.

Gracias,

Vera

Vera Pauw and a story she hid for decades (REUTERS / Clodagh Kilcoyne)

