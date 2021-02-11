A commercial flight diverted to Rio and maximum tension in the negotiations: the year in which Ayrton Senna ran for a million dollars per race

In 1993 Senna lived in an extreme situation with McLaren (Shutterstock).

Lewis Hamilton It is usually news because it is the maximum reference of Formula 1 of the last fifteen years. In 1993, at the age of eight, he started racing in karting and in that season a particular event occurred with his idol, Ayrton Senna. The Englishman was 38 days of 2021 without a contract with Mercedes and the hook came after a long tug of war between him and the German team. A similar situation occurred between the remembered Brazilian star and McLaren 28 years ago, when the then three-time world champion did not renew their bond. But then he had a contract with a partial payment in the first five races and, before the sixth race, he tipped the scales in his favor after an incredible story.

After the equator of 1992, Honda, then McLaren’s engine supplier, announced its retirement for the following financial year. Senna knew that the “heart” of his car, the one that allowed him to be monarch in 1988, 1990 and 1991 was no longer going to accompany him. In 1992, beyond sticking with the Japanese drivers, he experienced the frustration of surrendering to the superiority of the Williams-Renault combination and the revolutionary active independent suspension of the FW14B, one of the best cars in history and with which the English Nigel Mansell crushed that year.

Leon Mansell did not fix the number with Sir Frank Williams and he went racing to CART (today IndyCar). His place was taken by Alain Prost, Senna’s archrival who put the following clause: the only driver he did not want as a partner was his “ex” from McLaren. So it should come as no surprise that Hamilton has requested a veto request for his future partner if he continues in 2022 at Mercedes. Many things are repeated in the Maximum.

The paulista knew that the lawsuit was defined and that the Professor was already champion before the start. With some impotence and without McLaren having been able to arrange with Renault to have their engines, Ford’s engine was not a consolation. Senna understood that the cycle with the Woking team was fulfilled. So the renewal of his contract was a novel (like Hamilton’s with Mercedes).

Currently Lewis chicaneled the Germans on social media. 28 years ago, Ayrton went to steaks. Around Christmas 1992 he traveled to Arizona to visit his friend and compatriot Emerson Fittipaldi (two-time F1 champion in 1972 and 1974) and tested a CART car, a car sponsored by the same tobacco company as his F1 car. Can you imagine today what a stir it would be to see Hamilton testing an IndyCar car …?

“I am not yet committed to any team because I am seriously considering what I should do and what is best for my career,” Senna said after the test. “One option is not to compete in 1993 and think about Indy. Now I will go home and think about it calmly and see what possibilities I can have for the immediate future. I must make it clear that I am not committing myself to anything “, recalled the site Autosport. A long South American summer and European winter was coming …

Until there was a summit meeting in Geneva in which the McLaren boss participated, Ron Dennis; Marlboro’s top marketing men, John Hogan and Graham Bogle (main sponsor of the English team), Senna himself and his representative, Julian Jakobi.

Dennis argued that since they became Ford customers, they only had five million dollars to pay him. “Then Ayrton said, ‘Okay. I’ll do the first five races, and that’s it. ‘ And that’s how it came about to charge a million per race. He didn’t say, ‘I want a million per race,’ he just said, ‘I’ll only do the first five races, ”Jakobi recalled.

In this regard, the then director of operations of McLaren, Martin Whitmarsh, said that “I remember it was a million dollars the race!”

Senna’s latest victory and his recognition of Prost (Photo: Twitter @ F1).

Despite Williams’ superiority, Senna brought out the human factor and won in Brazil to the delirium of its people and in Donington Park, England, home of the European Grand Prix, where in the rain (his specialty), he surpassed four cars before completing the first lap. In the first five races he was within reach in the fight for the championship. The pressure from Dennis, Marlboro and company went through the roof. As of the sixth date, Ayrton no longer had a contract …

The rest of the bond was much more difficult, as Senna demanded a million dollars per race and eleven remained in dispute. The salvation of the tobacco company came, but with an extinction clause that the Brazilian demanded: if the money did not arrive before each race, he did not appear at the racetrack. The signing was in Monaco, where Ayrton won and became the most victorious in the Principality with six successes, still unbeatable.

“The time of greatest tension was in July,” Jakobi recalled. “It was the second part of the contract, but still with the same clause, and since the money did not arrive, Ayrton stayed at home. I think it was the French Grand Prix (4/7). Ayrton was to fly from São Paulo to Frankfurt on a commercial Varig flight. Then his pilots would pick him up on a private jet and take him to Magny-Cours. “

“The money was not coming, and the problem was enormous. I was at our lawyer’s office in London at midnight and Ron was on the phone. We prepared all kinds of drafts to terminate the contract, because the money had not arrived on the Wednesday before the race ”.

“But Ron said ‘we are not going to terminate the contract, I know Ayrton is on the plane. They have informed me that he is on the plane and has left Sao Paulo ”.

“About half an hour later the phone rang, and it was Ayrton. We put it on speaker. Ron was on the other end of the phone and Ayrton said, ‘I’m still in Brazil, Ron.’ The answer was: ‘No, you are not, the plane has already left’.

“And Ayrton said, ‘Yes, I am. I am in Rio. I am at the police chief’s office at the airport and I will not return to the plane until you confirm that you send me the money. What Ayrton had done was get the pilot of the Varig plane to make a stop in Rio. All the other passengers were still on the plane and he got off to make the call. I think Ron made him a personal promise, I can’t remember exactly what it was, but we worked it out, ”Jakobi said.

Senna at Williams in 1994, the team where he wanted to race in 1993 (REUTERS / File photo).

Senna traveled to France where Prost won and achieved the second of four victories in a row that catapulted him to his fourth and final title. In the rest of the season the Brazilian could not do much and as an anecdote the reconciliation with the French remained. It was in Ayrton’s last victory, at the Australian Grand Prix, where he took the Professor’s arm and greeted him on the podium.

Before that race Senna cashed in his last million dollars and rounded a global of 16 million (same amount of commitments). That race in Adelaide was also his last time with McLaren and in 1994 he went to Williams to be able to race with the best car in the category, although it was no longer the same due to the regulatory changes that occurred for that season due to technical restrictions.

Ayrton asserted himself and prevailed in the negotiation. To the point of not wanting to run. Around that time a little Englishman took his first steps on the track, Hamilton. 28 years later a similar story occurred between the two. The two were for a time disconnected from their teams and won their arm wrestling, as do number one.

