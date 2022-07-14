A company wants to buy all the video games in the world, and has already acquired thousands of them

It already has 50,000 titles in a collection that aims to pay tribute to video game culture.

A Swedish company wants to have a physical copy of each video game that has been launched on the market. That’s what he proposes Embracer Games Archivea video game publisher belonging to the Embracer Group, the company that acquired three major studios and Square Enix sagas for 300 million.

At the moment, this large file has 50,000 copiess of multiple consoles that have been released throughout history, this is how Magnet collects it. At the moment, all these copies are moving to a giant underground vault located near Karlstad, a city in Sweden.

As indicated on its website, the aim of all this is “to preserve and pay homage to the video game cultureIn addition, creator David Boström introduces the initiative this way: “Imagine a place where all the video games, consoles and physical accessories are brought together. and think about how much that could mean for the culture and video game research.

The next step for this company is create a huge database to rank the games. All this with the purpose of making museums and institutions. In addition, various professionals would have access to this collection as a means of helping them to develop their profession. Also, this could allow them to do a lot of research on games and forgotten IP’s.

Console expert Darren Wershler delved into the reasons the file exists exclusively for Vice: “First, earn love of your customer base; and second, as a investigation tool to expand their properties,” says the expert.

Embracer Group Archives has traveled the world to contact collectors and buy the products to expand the huge collection. Some have been spent Two millions of euros approximately in acquiring new titles for the archive, collects Gamespot.

One of those responsible for making this feat possible is Thomas Sunhede, a former video game collector who found a job at Embracer and has become the retro video game consultant. At the moment, his current tasks are logistical due to the large number of games out there.

The goal in 2023 it will be try the games and check its operation on the different consoles that have come out throughout history. The retro video game collectibles It has been promoted a lot in recent years and has established itself as a great trend that has skyrocketed its price, Manget points out in their report.

