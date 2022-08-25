A complaint from bathers alerted the police: what did they discover when they arrived at the beach

The finding was made by a group of locals on a beach. EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT/File



The beach in the Bang Saen district of Chonburi, eastern Thailand, was in commotion when a group of locals saw what they thought was the body of a dead woman on the shore.

One of them called the police to inform them of the finding that he presumed was a “murder.” Paramedics and homicide officers rushed to the scene of what they believed to be a crime.

But, as reported by the media Daily Starwhat looked like a corpse was actually a hyper-realistic silicone sex doll that he had fooled dozens into believing that he was a human being who had lost his life. Until that moment, no one had wanted to approach the alleged victim, who had his head covered with a cloth.

Image of the doll that was mistaken for the body of a woman. @Journaltics

Officers who attended the scene identified the mysterious body as a sex doll made in Japan, a piece with the marca “AV idol”.

The doll had been left lying on the breaking waves with the lower part of its body naked while the remains of a shirt covered the upper part. When the authorities took the garment from him, those who were watching from afar were even more scared: he had no head.

Then they found out the truth: “On August 18, 2022, rescuers were informed that people on the beach were shocked to see a naked, unconscious young woman. The officers rushed to check and from a distance they saw a small, beautiful woman with a bare bottom. But when they got closer she turned out to be an AV doll”, Bang Saen district police spokesman explained in a statement.

“It was missing its head and its lower part was exposed. We checked online and they cost around 20,000 baht ($555). We believe that the doll had been thrown into a river or canal before entering the sea and washing in the sand. It has now been removed to prevent it from scaring tourists. If the owner wants to get his doll back, he can pick it up at the rescue team station,” he concluded.

Officers who attended the scene identified the mysterious body as a hyper-realistic sex doll from Japan, a piece marked “AV idol.” @Journaltics

ANOTHER FALSE ALARM

According to the media, this is not the first time that a sex doll has been mistaken for a dead person. Last June, emergency rescue divers in Japan were left baffled after responding to the scene of a nude “drowning woman,” only to discover that she was actually a life-size floating sex doll.

The unusual event occurred on May 25 near a wooded area in Cornwall (United Kingdom) and was carried out by Vikram Dawson and his wife Shriya. Vikram, 36, was driving through the area when he stopped to urinate on the side of the road, but suddenly ran back to the car in a noticeable state of agitation saying that had seen a naked body face down.

He told his wife to call 999 (British emergency number) to report that someone had been killed and thrown into the bushes.

Vikram Dawson was traveling with his wife, mother-in-law and their two children when he was met with a terrifying surprise.

Shriya, 33, who is an assistant teacher, was incredulous at first, so she went down to take a look at the alleged body and saw a bare leg sticking out of the bushes, so she got scared and ran back to the spot. sure.

After the arrival of the police “the area was completely sealed off. Everything seemed as real as in the movies. They then went to lift the body and felt that it was a bit light. It turned out to be a pale rubber sex doll. I think I saw breasts.” Dijo Shriya.

“It must have been someone playing a prank on a naked mannequin or discarding it because they didn’t want it anymore. The police even had a body bag ready and used it to take him away. They were brilliant to be fair and that was the right thing to do to protect their modesty”, he added.

