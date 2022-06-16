A computer problem has forced the closure of all Swiss airspace

Swiss airspace was closed for several hours this Wednesday morning due to a computer failure that affected air traffic control. This grounded thousands of passengers at Zurich and Geneva airports. Skyguide, the company responsible for air traffic control in the country, did not initially specify the cause of the breakdown.





The possibility of a cyberattack seems ruled out for the moment, according to the Swiss daily Le Temps. However, the cause of the failure is related to the failure of a computer component, according to what is known at the moment. Air traffic has already resumed, as Skyguide posted on Twitter.

The technical malfunction at Skyguide has been resolved. The airspace closure was lifted at 8.30 am. Swiss airspace is now open again and air traffic over Switzerland and operations at the national airports of Geneva and Zurich are resuming. – Skyguide (@skyguide) June 15, 2022

The measure, which prohibited all overflights of the country, forced planes to divert to airports in neighboring countries. According to the ATS-Keystone agency, international flights to Switzerland were diverted to Milan airport in northern Italy.

Back to normal will be tomorrow

Flights have resumed, but the return to normality will not take place until tomorrow morning “first thing in the morning”, according to a Geneva airport spokesman, Ignace Jeannerat, who specified that there are about 2,000 people affected.

The computer failure occurs when Zurich airport, the country’s main airport, has increased the number of destinations served for the summer, in response to the strong recovery in tourism that is expected after two years of the pandemic.

Together with the Federal Department of Transportation (DETEC), the OFAC or Federal Office of Civil Aviation received a notice first thing in the morning from Skyguide that warned of a technical incident, caused by the failure of a computer component.

According to SwissInfo, this is a major incident that OFAC cannot ignore, also in view of the significant consequences, said its spokesman Antonello Laveglia. It is estimated that some 80 planes had to divert their route.

Late in the morning, the air traffic controller identified the fault: a fault in the Geneva computer center networkbut there is no more concrete information at the moment.