A console is the best seller on PC: Steam Deck leads Steam’s weekly top ahead of games

Valve’s portable prevails over Elden Ring, while Sea of ​​Thieves reappears with force.

After almost two months of leadership, last Monday we witnessed a change in the first position of the Steam Weekly Top Sellers: The dominance of Elden Ring ended in favor of other protagonists who are again in the classification corresponding to the last seven days provided by SteamDB.

On this occasion, the truly striking thing about the ranking is that it is Steam Deck that is in first place. A console being the best seller on PC It’s not something you see every day, but thanks to Valve’s new venture into the laptop market, it’s something that has become a reality.

Valve has stepped up shipments in AprilAs we always do, we must clarify that this top is made based on the income generated by each of the products on the platform, which helps the console to be ahead of the games by having a higher base cost. To know the Steam Deck units that are arriving at the users’ homes, we will have to wait for the official figures that Valve may provide in the future.

As for the software itself, Steam’s weekly top continues to have Elden Ring as one of the proper names. As much as he doesn’t lead now, the title of FromSoftware It holds up well in second place and will surely be one of the best-selling games on PC in 2022.

Another of the protagonists is LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the person responsible for taking the highest step of the podium from Hidetaka Miyazaki last week. The game that collects the nine episodes of the film franchise completes the top of the list, with a pleasant surprise in fifth position.

Sea of ​​Thieves reappears strongly at the topWe refer, how could it be otherwise, to Sea of ​​Thieves. Despite its presence on consoles and on Game Pass (both on Xbox and PC), it has returned to sneak into the ranking as one of the best-selling games on Steam in the last seven days, showing that the constant stream of news it serves to keep the game in a good position. Below, the top 10 sales of Valve’s platform.

Top sellers of the week on Steam

Steam Deck

Elden Ring

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Deluxe Edition

Sea of Thieves

Valve Index VR Kit

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

No Man’s Sky

The Elder Scrolls Online – Crown Packs

Dread Hunger



Regarding Steam Deck, mention that it is no coincidence that it leads the classification, since in this month of April a new batch of shipments has begun. In addition, from Valve they are very focused on keep promoting your portable console in the best way: listening to user feedback and reporting on verified games and news.

Subscribe to the 3DJuegos channel on YouTube

Más sobre: Steam Deck, Steam, Valve, Elden Ring, LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Sea of Thieves y Ventas.