A console reseller is arrested in Japan: he had taken a shipment of PS5 and Switch

The suspect would have obtained the consoles through an acquaintance who worked in a transport company.

Chip shortage problems are making getting a console a challenge, these have become a very precious object that has already served as bait to scammers and criminals. But this time, our protagonist has gone big, taking over a shipment whole of two hundred consoles between PS5 and Nintendo Switch, accompanied by games, ready to be delivered.

Sold more than half the load in one dayHas happened in Such, where a 50-year-old man would have gained access to the load of a courier company through an acquaintance. The consoles were prepared for their distribution and the suspect who, as Kotaku has shared after the news of TV Asahi, would have confessed the charges after being arrested, when already had managed to sell more than half of the consoles.

The suspect spent the money on gamblingSales would have occurred in a single day and in the Akihabara area, a neighborhood known for the large number of stores for buying and selling video games. The Japanese media have reported the precarious situation of the man, unemployed and suffocated by debts, He was staying to sleep in the private cabins of the cybercafés.

The suspect also confessed to having lost almost everything the money earned from the sale of the consoles betting on horse races. Meanwhile, Japan has not stopped taking measures against the growing speculation in the resale of PS5, where they have even gone so far as to mark the boxes of the consoles to avoid this practice.

