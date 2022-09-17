A Constantine sequel with the return of Keanu Reeves is in development, while other DC series are canceled

In unexpected but welcome news for DC fans, Warner Bros. Confirms It’s Moving Forward With 2005 Film Constantine Sequel. And yes, Keanu Reeves will return to star as cunning wizard/demon hunter John Constantine.

As Deadline reports, Reeves will return alongside director Francis Lawrence and producer Akiva Goldsman.. Goldsman is also writing the script this time. The film is also produced by Bad Robot’s JJ Abrams and Hannah Minghella.

Nothing is known about the plot of the sequel, nor if other actors such as Rachel Weisz, Shia LaBeouf or Djimon Hounsou will also return.

Constantine 2 will mark Reeves’ first time playing the title character in nearly 20 years, as will Michael Keaton’s belated return to the role of Batman in 2023’s The Flash. In December 2021, Reeves expressed his desire to reprise the role of Batman. role of Constantine.

In the years since Constantine hit theaters, Matt Ryan has portrayed the character in both live action (NBC’s Constantine series, DC’s Legends of Tomorrow) and animation (Justice League Dark). Jenna Coleman also plays another version of Constantine in Netflix’s The Sandman.

Unfortunately, this movie comes at a cost. Variety corroborates Deadline’s story, while reporting that Abrams’ Constantine and Madame X series are no longer going forward. On the bright side, Variety’s sources indicate that both series could find new homes elsewhere.

Abrams was announced to be working on a Constantine series in 2021, with the Madame X announcement following later that same year. Both series were expected to tie into HBO Max’s Justice League Dark series. It’s unclear if Justice League Dark itself has been cancelled, but in light of Batgirl’s recent cancellation, this is yet another reminder that few DC movies or series are truly safe during the current turmoil at Warner Bros. Discovery.