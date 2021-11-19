A controversial email from tennis player Peng Shuai deepened doubts about her mysterious disappearance

Peng Shuai is still missing and concern grows after an email to the WTA (Photo: REUTERS)

There is a new chapter in the scandal over the disappearance of the former Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, whose whereabouts are unknown since she reported having been sexually abused by Zhang Gaoli, former Vice President of the Chinese Government. The highest authority of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) has questioned the authenticity of an email attributed to the athlete and was shown on TV in his country, where he denies what happened.

Steve Simon, executive director of the WTA, said on Wednesday that he was concerned for the safety of the Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and he doubted the veracity of the email that the Chinese medium spread CGTN, akin to the government of that country, where the former player assured that she is well, resting at home, and in which denied all the facts, including allegations of sexual abuse of the former leader.

Far from calming down, this alleged email triggered doubts by the language supposedly used by Peng and by the fact that an edit cursor appears in the middle of the text of the email.

The explanations of the alleged email “They only increase my concern regarding your safety”stated in a statement Simon, who added that “It’s hard to believe that Peng Shuai actually wrote the mail”.

“As an organization dedicated to women, we remain committed to the principles on which we are founded: equality, opportunity and respect. I have a hard time believing that Shuai Peng actually wrote that statement or that can be attributed to her. Peng showed great courage when it came to talking about sexual abuse by a former leader of his country. The WTA and the rest of the world need verifiable proof that it is safe. I have tried repeatedly to contact her and it has not been possible”, Denounced the director of the WTA.

Peng Shuai, who became number one in the world in doubles in 2014 as well as win Roland Garros and Wimbledon, she’s been missing for two weeks. There is no news about her since, precisely, she denounced that she had been the victim of sexual violence by a powerful Chinese politician.

His message had been spread by the platform Weibo, the Chinese equivalent of Twitter, earlier this month. In his post, he recounted that the former Deputy Prime Minister Zhang Gaoli had it “forced” to have sex and to have an affair for years. The complaint quickly disappeared from Chinese social media and, since then, the former tennis player 35 years has not been seen, fueling fears about her situation.

Chinese authorities are silent on growing concern over the tennis player, whose sexual assault allegations are the first to fall against a senior Communist Party leader. In case of Peng it continues to be censored on China’s internet and the world is beginning to worry about it. The Japanese Naomi Osaka, four-time Grand Slam champion, said Wednesday that she was “Shocked by the situation”, adding to the concern also expressed by other players, such as Novak Djokovic.

