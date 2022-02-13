a cool RPG, a bitter experience

Steam says that I’ve played Lost Ark for about 16 hours, but it’s a lie. Only he played six. The rest of that time has been spent on the title screen of the hit Korean MMORPG, listening to the squawking of seagulls in the background as I do everything but play. To illustrate a little how the subject is, I have reached the point of entertaining myself taking screenshots of the curious numbers that were assigned to me in the waiting queue. Crazy. Now if I’m willing to do this kind of antics it’s because the game deserves it really.

At the time of this writing, the Lost Ark listing on Steam lists 1940 user reviews, 96% of which are positive. It is an unheard of case: just six months ago, New World —also published by Amazon Games— was punished to the “mixed” average in the same store, with the servers as the culprit, precisely! Even the flawless Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker received a barrage of criticism for how long it took users to log in with their characters.

How is this explained? Why do criticisms arise with other saturated games and not in this one? I have a hypothesis: Lost Ark has amassed so many positive reviews before its release that the odds of something serious enough to drop the rating are pretty low. And it is that, as our colleague Iván Lerner explains, Smilegate has a certain path with the game. Triumphing wherever he stepsthe Korean studio has walked a path of roses with its MMORPG.

To illustrate the matter a bit, the first time I saw Lost Ark in action was through a trailer that we uploaded to the 3DJuegos website in 2014. Among the comments from forum members that arrived at that time, things like “jo* ** looks very good”, “I just came very high” or “not very good looking, the next” to name a few. The game didn’t come out in Korea until five years later, but with such good results that as soon as it spread to Russiamany fans from all over the West started playing there via VPN—something that was against the terms of service.

In other words, there was a terrible hunger by Lost Ark, which was also easy to understand. The isometric action RPG genre has never had that “triple A finish” that is visually stunning and narratively great. His combat it’s great, too: each skill has a huge range of customization possibilities and the combos are super dynamic. Forget the typical spam of magic, here you have to think carefully about when you have to press each key at the best time because otherwise you have to deal with draconian recharge times.





With nothing to envy to the Diablo games, with an impressive staging and such expectation, Smilegate had only one challenge: to bet on a reasonable business model. The West does not abide by the same rules as Korea, so it is entirely permissible there to expect (among other things) that players pay the best weapons with real money. Here we call that pay to win, Yes; and the general summary is that it is ugly. But even in that it has worked. Director Keum Kang Sun said that in order to bring Lost Ark to the West they would have to lower numerous aspects of monetization knowing that they would amass less money.

A sacrifice, in favor of the respect and affection of the fans in the long run. The Korean Naoki Yoshida, they call him on Reddit.

It is as if we had put all the ingredients of success in a bowl. It’s almost hard to believe. Personally, I think the best thing about Lost Ark is the feeling of having a game done from day one. Has raids of various types, side activities, pets, mounts, and just about everything else you’d ask for in a traditional MMO. Solid, with no apparent gaps in economy or equipment. And that’s weird. For guidance, New World was released without even a matchmaking menu to enter dungeons. This one, of course, has years of experience “invisible” to many of us. I would say that Lost Ark has a great future ahead of it because it is a unique case.

Long-awaited, accessible to all, and if you get hooked on it – which is almost a given, beyond the generic side quests – you don’t have to wait months or years for it to be in good condition.