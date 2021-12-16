A cooperative shooter with aliens: The Anacrusis dates its launch on PC, Xbox and Game Pass

This is a development signed by one of the Portal 2 scriptwriters where no two games will be the same.

In parallel to E3 2021, this June we hosted a new edition of Geoff Keighley’s Summer Game Fest that left us several important announcements, as well as some other more independent and alternative but equally attractive video game. Among these developments we can mention The Anacrusis, a cooperative shooter that we now know will be available on PC, Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and Game Pass on January 13th.

The Anacrusis is presented in store as a cooperative first-person shooter for four players that takes place aboard a huge starship stranded in the confines of explored space. “Team up with your friends and fight as many times as you want against alien hordes to unlock rewards, weapons and new ways to play that you can share with your team “, describe its authors.

Among its attractions, The Anacrusis has a narrative scripted by Chet Faliszek, a veteran with credits in several Valve projects (Half-Life 2: Episode One, Left 4 Dead or Portal 2), and his bet not to offer two equal games to the players. How? Through a central AI that spawns all enemies, direct each boss and place each weapon and gadget to challenge and excite each player.

Developed and published by Stray Bombay, The Anacrusis promises to have multiple seasons starting with this first survival adventure. In the meantime, you can take a look at the latest Xbox Game Pass news that this December has been quite active with the arrival of Halo Infinite. On the other hand, the subscription service has been renamed compatible: it is now PC Game Pass.

