A Country Singer Leaving The Genre Because Of The ‘trump Years’ Will Have No Effect On The Industry:

Maren Morris stated the “Trump years” exposed the discriminatory attitudes of country music industry members, prompting her to abandon the genre.

Friday within an interview published, the “Get the Hell Out of Here” singer discussed her recent departure from country music. She predominantly faulted “the Trump years” for people being “proud” of their “misogynistic and racist” music.

After the Trump administration, people’s prejudices were on full exhibit. It simply revealed the true nature of individuals and their pride in being misogynistic, racist, homophobic, and transphobic.

All of these things were being celebrated, which oddly coincided with this hyper-masculine country music subgenre. “I call it butt rock,” said Morris.

She Also Disregarded The Popularity Of Tunes Such As “Try That In A Small Town”:

She also disregarded the rise of songs such as “Try That in a Small Town,” claiming, “People stream these songs out of contempt. It is not out of genuine enjoyment or appreciation of music.

To possess the libraries. And that is not the purpose of music. The purpose of music is to serve as the voice of the oppressed—the genuine oppressed. And now it’s used as a particularly noxious weapon in culture battles.”

Not everyone shared Morris’ opinion. The country music critic Kyle “Trigger” Coroneos, who founded Saving Country Music within 2008 to promote independent artists, indicated that the singer might be “spending too much time in her social media mentions.”

“I honestly have no idea what she’s talking about because, when it arrives at country music, I believe the majority of performers, particularly those within the mainstream of the genre, do not wish to be politically divisive in any way. It does not assist them.

Morris Was Among The Numerous Critics Who Attacked Jason Aldean’s Wife, Brittany:

They are attempting to attract the largest possible audience. And if they have political affiliations, they attempt to conceal them or minimize their significance.”

Morris was among the many detractors who assailed Jason Aldean’s wife Brittany on social media after she thanked her parents for not altering her gender when she was a child.

“I’d like to express my gratitude to my parents for not altering my gender during my androgynous phase. “I adore my feminine lifestyle,” Brittany Aldean remarked. Morris replied, “Is it that simple to not be a vile human? Sell your clip-ins as well as shut up, Rebel Barbie.”

Morris additionally wrote, “You know, I’m pleased she didn’t turn into a male, because the world really doesn’t need another jerk.

Karen’s Attempt To Hide Their Homophobia Behind Their ‘child Protection:

It reeks when Karens attempt to conceal their transphobia or homophobia under the guise of “child protection.” On social media, weren’t they dressing their children in ‘Biden is a pedo’ t-shirts? It looks like a very secure means to shield them from countless eyes!”

“I think if it has any impact at all, it’ll have somewhat of a deleterious effect for the reasons that she’s espousing, because I believe, if anything, it might lend to country music being increasingly a right-leaning format within regards to politics, since that’s kind of where the momentum as well as the trend is taking it,” Coroneos said.