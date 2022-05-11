A country with at least 100 mbps: what is the Government’s plan for internet access in rural areas

The Government intends that all Spaniards have the possibility of accessing ultra-fast broadband internet (that is, at least 100 Mbps) in four years, according to the document of the new public consultation that it has launched on the regulatory bases of the UNICO program -Rural Demand, aimed at providing fast and cheap network connection to remote, dispersed rural areas with low population density, where operators have not deployed their services.

This aid joins the previous one from the Program for the Universalization of Digital Infrastructures for Cohesion (UNICO), resolved last December, endowed with 249.9 million euros and which wants to bring broadband to more than one million homes and companies from up to 4,500 municipalities.

The plan. Achieving broadband coverage at 100 mbps for 100% of the population by 2025 is one of the objectives of the Spain Digital Agenda. For this, the Government has created the UNICO Program, which will be in charge of extending the Internet connection to areas where the operators do not plan to reach, considering them unprofitable. This second subsidy pursues the objective of reaching the areas that the first did not cover because they are especially remote, isolated and with little population.

The aid of this second call will be granted in competitive competition and both wholesalers and retailers will participate. In the first case, to set up a platform that allows the contracting of an affordable retail broadband connection service, and in the second, to guarantee an affordable monthly rate to users in these remote areas, with an established maximum of 35 euros monthly.

The program also plans to grant aid for the installation of equipment and the registration of end users of the retail service of access to broadband connection. It will cover the costs of acquiring the end user’s equipment, its installation and its start-up.

The connection. Although the objective indicated in the public consultation is to reach 100 Mbps, as a minimum, this requirement is only established for downloading, while for uploading it will only be 5Mbps. Therefore, it will not be a symmetric fiber.

Internet barato. The public consultation document points out that in rural areas, users who want to access the internet often have to face additional costs derived from the acquisition of equipment for the end user, installation and commissioning, which is a competitive disadvantage. compared to citizens and companies located in other locations with cheaper network access.

Therefore, the Executive considers that with these aids it will not only be possible to provide internet to those places that it still does not reach, or in which the connection is very poor, but it also intends to equalize the cost of access to the network of rural areas with that of urban Spain.

Claims of the emptied Spain. In this way, the Government seems that it is going to attend to one of the main claims of the emptied Spain, which precisely requested broadband internet connections throughout the territory of at least 100 Mbps. And it is in that some rural areas of these regions, such as the province of Teruel, connections to the network are so poor that 25% of the sections of some of their roads have no coverage, or coverage is extremely poor.

A response that joins the commitment to provide more ATMs and banking services to rural areas that he made a few months ago after the campaign promoted by Carlos San Juan on Change.org.

However, other of the main requests of the emptied Spain still remain to be addressed, such as that no town is more than 30 kilometers from a high-capacity road or more than 30 minutes from a basic service, or that the minimum ratios for keeping a rural school open lowered three children.

Image | Victor