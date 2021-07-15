A couple of moments prior to the Muhurta, the bride known as the police and stopped her marriage, mentioned – I would like somebody else….

Nagpur: It’s mentioned that love does not prevent even on Mushk Bandha, a an identical incident has come to the fore in Nagpur district of Maharashtra. When a woman was once getting married and prior to the time of 7 rounds, the bride were given her marriage canceled pronouncing that she does now not just like the groom as a result of she loves the opposite. The woman also referred to as the police by means of telephone. The members of the family of the groom were given enraged, which ended in a heated argument.Additionally Learn – Leander Paes was once in live-in with Sanjay Dutt’s spouse, then Shahrukh’s spouse rescued all the way through the battle

In Maharashtra's Nagpur district, a tender girl known as the police on the closing minute and annulled her marriage, pronouncing she didn't like the person she was once going to tie the knot with.

A police officer mentioned that the marriage was once to be held at a hotel close to Ramtek at 12 midday on Tuesday. Alternatively, moments prior to the muhurta, the younger girl known as the police regulate room and mentioned that she does now not wish to marry the groom, as she is in love with somebody else.

The members of the family of the groom were given enraged, which ended in a heated argument. Inspector Pramod Makeshwar and his colleagues reached the spot and took the contributors of each the households to Ramtek police station. After this the angry members of the family of the groom calmed down and the wedding was once annulled.

An reliable mentioned the girl had instructed her mom every week in the past that she didn’t wish to marry the person she had selected for her.