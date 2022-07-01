A crazy combination of racing and extreme sports, this is Stuntfest World Tour: trailer and more

The game surprises with mechanics where players are thrown out of their cars.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xV2nKBbiHSao

THQ Nordic has some important driving titles like MX vs ATV Legends and the fantastic Wreckfest: Drive Hard, but this time, the publisher has come up with a really crazy proposal: Stuntfest World Tour. The company has described its new driving title as “a great and adrenaline combination of racing and extreme sports with a unique directed ejection mechanism”.

18 players facing off in a stunt showThe game, developed by Pow Wow Entertainment, face 18 players in a stunt show through different game modes with the sole objective of “shining on stage and becoming the winner of the festival”. Stuntfest surprises with a mechanic where players turn into human bullets to shoot out of the vehicles hundreds of meters.

Once in the air we must control and maneuver the character while we maintain the flight through great distances: we will be able to collide with obstacles and look for shortcuts, changing the course of each race, and then, ending up reaching the next vehicle that appears before us and continuing our frantic route.

We can crash into obstacles and look for shortcutsIn addition to the different competition modes, such as the crash derby or the glider races, we can rest in the sand, testing our reflexes and enjoying the acrobatics with our friends. Stuntfest will also have the possibility of customize both our vehicles and our character. Although THQ Nordic has not yet set a specific date, its launch is expected for 2022 on PC through Steam, as Gematsu has shared. If you are a fan of destruction and chaos on the road, remember that at 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Wreckfest: Drive Hard available.

