A crocodile killed a man in Tampico after swimming in the Laguna del Carpintero

Locals record how the body of the subject floats in the waters of the park (VIDEO)

And man died Thursday morning in the city of TampicoTamaulipas, after it was attacked by a crocodile inside of Carpenter Lagoon.

According to the authorities, the events occurred around 08:30 a.m., when the subject, who has not been identified so far, went swimming in the waters of the recreational park, despite the fact that in several points of the place there are signs where risks are warned by the presence of these reptiles.

Minutes later, his body appeared in a canal where many people gather to watch the turtles; even, witnesses caught the body floating and spread the videos on social networks.

The crocodile dragged the body down a canal into a sewer, on Arenal street, which is located one block in front of the tourist site, in Colonia Volantín. Elements of the fire department as well as state police arrived at the scene, who began with the search and rescue work of the body.

After just over an hour of work, the emergency services broke a sewer to recover the remains of the victim, approximately 25 years old, who did not carry identification and only wore a black shirt.

According to the fire commander, Juan García Hernández, the almost three and a half meter long reptile was captured.

It is worth mentioning that just two weeks ago in Ciudad Madero, in the same state, a girl was attacked by another crocodile, but his father fought with the animal for several minutes until managed to save his life.

In this regard, the mayor of Ciudad Madero urged the population to take care of themselves and asked do not approach the lagoons to prevent further attacks.

The reptile measures almost three and a half meters in length (Photo: Twitter)

announced that it will be until next year that allocates a monthly item of 90 thousand pesos for the payment of a company that is in charge of relocate them and reduce risk.

“They are very aggressive crocodiles. Respect the signs and do not approach the lagoons. Also (take care of) those animals that you bring, puppies, kittens, because there are many claims that “the crocodile took the puppy or the kitten”

The relocation project, he explained, consists of fencing off the patio of the Directorate of Public Services. “And there we are going to bring them together, then, yes, we are going to hire the companies, but it would be in the next budget, due to lack of resources,” Indian.

It should be noted that so far this year in the state, Five people have died after being attacked by a crocodile Upon entering the body of water, most have been indigents who go to bathe or wash their clothes, because they suffer from their mental faculties.

Authorities asked the population to respect the signs (Photos: Gettyimages)

According to Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commissionif a person is in the water and a crocodile is nearby, instead of wasting time trying to close the predator’s jaw, it is better start screaming and splashing to confuse the animal.

Another alternative during a crocodile attack is try to punch him in the nose because it is a very sensitive area for them. Try stick your thumb in your eye of the reptile is also an effective way to stop it.

Furthermore, it is possible pretend to be dead when a crocodile is going to attack, since these animals release their prey when it ends up immobile and dead, in order to accommodate and bite its throat, which could provide a little additional time to flee from the animal.

