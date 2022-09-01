A Crypto.com user buys a case after a mistake: they returned 10 million instead of 100 dollars

A woman received $10.5 million in an erroneous transaction from the popular cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com. What I should have given him it was barely 100 dollars reimbursement that the user had requested. What happened next could join the wonderful list of stories from the bitcoin world that sound like science fiction but have been real.

The user, instead of returning it, supposedly spent it on a luxury home. A Crypto.com representative has confirmed that the matter is currently “before the courts”but declined to comment further.

DO NOT BE FOOLED! The main SCAMS in ONLINE PURCHASES and HOW TO AVOID THEM

seven months late





Although this information has just been made public, the company filed a complaint with the High Court of Victoria, Australiaearlier this year.

In February it was accepted freeze user accountsbut most of the money had been transferred to other accounts, which were also subsequently frozen.

The court found that $1.35 million of the money had been used to buy a four-bedroom house in Craigieburn, north Melbourne, but the matter has been complicated for the company because this house was put in the name of a sister of the user who lives in Malaysia.

Crypto.com Millionaire Losses

Until the courts resolve the matter, this represents a huge loss for this platform that in this year 2022 started with a huge setback to its finances: an attack stole more than 30 million dollars from its users in Bitcoin and Ethereum.

In June, Crypto.com said he was going to lay off 260 of his employees due to the cryptocurrency market crash. But there were reports that the company had quietly fired many more, without telling the rest of the staff.

Crypto.com is a Singapore-based exchange platform and has an agreement with Visa to allow Visa customers to accept cryptocurrency payments and transactions. When the user requested a $100 refund, Crypto.com sent her more than $10 million. And the platform took 7 months to realize the mistake.