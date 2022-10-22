A Cuban landed in South Florida in a Russian-made plane from the 1940s

A Cuban landed at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport in a Russian plane

A Cuban pilot landed this Friday in South Florida (USA) with a old Russian-made plane. Apparently he was alone, according to authorities.

Miami International Airport (MIA) officials said the device single engine Antonov An-2 landed at the Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport around 11:30 (15:30 GMT) this morning.

The aforementioned aerodrome is located in the middle of the huge wetland of the Florida Everglades, near the highway that runs from Miami to Tampa known as the Tamiami Trail.

The Antonov An-2 is a single-engine biplane originally from the 1940s

According to the authorities, the Cuban pilot said he had flown from Sancti Spíritusa province in central Cuba located more than 400 kilometers east of Havana.

The middle CyberCuba identified the pilot as Ruben Martinez and showed images of the small plane, yellow and blue, stopped at the edge of the airfield runway.

Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials said their agents were on their way to that airport to investigate what happened.

The Antonov An-2, also called the Annushka, is a single engine biplane originally from the 1940s and it was the first model in the range of Antonov aircraft, which also operate in commercial aviation.

Usually. the model that landed this Friday in Florida is used as light transport with capacity for 12 passengers, skydiving and agricultural work.

In the fiscal year of 2021 (until September 30) the number of Cubans arriving in the US by sea and land shot up to historical levels. So far in the first month of 2022, more than 400 have been intercepted at sea aboard rudimentary vessels.

(With information from EFE)

