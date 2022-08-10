A DANA arrives in Spain with uncertain weather: these websites report how it will progress and help you understand the weather

The weather this summer of 2022 is leaving us days with extreme temperatures throughout Spain (also in the traditionally cool places in the north of the country), terrible fires and very dry places.

However, as of today, Wednesday, August 10, a DANA (cold drop) is approaching that comes with uncertainty about how could the rest of the summer present itself. A heat wave could arrive or it could be that it ceases to be summer as we imagine summer.

In addition to three map websites where you can have a visual image with very specific information on the weather, Here you will find a list of websites that will allow you to follow the news climatological information in the most precise way that this new DANA allows experts to decipher. And also with very specific information on meteorology, made by people specialized in the subject.

AEMET





AEMET or State Meteorological Agency is the public body responsible for weather forecasts in our country. Therefore, the most official source that we can find. One of its strengths is that you allows you to know in detail what the situation will be in your municipality. When accessing the home page, scroll down the page a bit and you will see that there you can see what is going to happen in your town.

You can find weather forecast information for the place you want to know, warnings for rain or wind if there is, “Radar” to learn more about areas with rainfall and “Probabilistic maps” to know the probability of various atmospheric phenomena.

Here you have a collaborative service named SINOBAS or Singular Atmospheric Observations Notification System. People who have witnessed a unique atmospheric phenomenon can indicate it here. This page is open to everyone interested in reporting this type of phenomenon that often escapes global predictions due to its localism. Ideal for lovers of meteorology.

Meteored

This is an informative page created by professionals from areas such as engineering, physics, meteorology… Its predictions are based on the data provided by the ECMWF model, “considered the best meteorological model worldwide by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO)”. This model is constantly updated with the latest scientific advances in order to understand complex situations.

In the upper bar you can enter the name of your region to receive specific information about the weather in your municipality or in your province (you can search for both). They give you a map with information on temperatures, winds and symbols that they will tell you if it will be sunny, rainy or cloudy and clear. In the notices area you will be able to find out more specific information on extreme situations that may arise with DANA.

WindFinder

This website is specific to find out information about the winds, as its name indicates, in places on the coast. Taking into account that the DANA could come with winds, this is a good source. Also if you want to know about the forecast of rain, tides and waves, WindFinder is very useful. At the top, select the word localities and then in the search engine look specifically at your location, searching for your province and then selecting the different localities.

It gives you information about the wind direction, wind speed, cloud cover, type of precipitation, amount of precipitation expected, temperature, atmospheric pressure and then also about the height of the waves, the direction and the interval. Although it is thinking about athletes, if you want to go to the beach, you will also need this information.

ECMWF

Here you will also find information at a European level, in case you have plans to travel around the continent and want to know what the weather will be like in the coming days. The ECMWF is the European Center for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts, a research institute and an operational service that works 24 hours a day, creating global numerical weather forecasts and other data for member states. The Center has one of the largest supercomputing facilities and meteorological data archives in the world.

You need to speak English or use a translator like Google or Deepl. The best thing is that it gives you information in the form of Detailed news of phenomena that are expected in terms of weather forecast. Spain is also part of this alliance.

Knowyoursky.us o meteologix.com/es





If you love meteorology, a well-known website for making weather forecasts is Weather.us. It works with many numerical models at European and world level such as Central Europe Super HD; Central Europe Rapid Update HD; Central Europe French HD; Europe Swiss HD 4×4; ECMWF/Global EuroHD; Global German Standard; Global Australian Standard; and Global Brazilian Standard, among others. It also allows queries on maps according to autonomous communities and with good image quality and resolution to make forecasts in more specific areas.

Specifically, this website has an associated service for Spain, called meteologix.com/es. To know more about the weather conditions in your region, you can select the name of your town in the upper right bar. They will give you information on temperatures in the coming days, probability of precipitation, expected winds and even offer you satellite images. In the “Observations” section you have information about meteorological phenomena.