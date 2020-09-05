A day before his death, Sushant sent money for ‘Amar’, ‘Akbar’, ‘Anthony’: Farmhouse caretaker

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput transferred the money to the caretaker Raees of his Lonavala farmhouse a day before his death for the regular expenses of his dogs Amar, Akbar and Anthony. Raees, who works at Sushant’s Lonavala form house, said, “On the afternoon of June 14, I saw news on TV news channels that Sushant Sir had committed suicide. At first I could not believe what I was seeing. A day earlier, he transferred money to my account to take care of his pet dogs Amar, Akbar and Anthony. ” Also Read – NCB Shauvik will face Riya Chakraborty, said – Many drug networks will have to be disclosed

Rais said, “The late actor was planning to shift to the farmhouse and practice organic farming.”

Rais recalled some old things and said, "Sushant sir often used to come to the farmhouse. He was unwell after his visit to Europe in October 2019, so he did not come to the farmhouse for about two months.

Care Taker reported that Sushant initially rented the farmhouse in 2018. A year later, when it came time to renew the contract, he wanted to buy it. He was planning to relocate to the farmhouse permanently and the place was being prepared accordingly. The agreement ended in May 2020, after which Sushant Sir made advance payments for the months of June and July. "

When asked by Rais, who works on the form house, when Sushant last visited the farmhouse, he revealed that the late actor was planning to stay for two to three months after March, but eventually did Not done.

Rais said, “Special occasions like Riya’s birthday and her father’s birthday were celebrated in the farmhouse. His last two visits (in the form house) took place in January and February this year. In January, Sushant Sir came with Riya to celebrate his birthday. He was accompanied by Samuel Miranda, Shruti Modi and some friends. Then Sushant Sir came here in the last week of February. At that time a cook named Deepesh Sawant, Siddharth Pithani, Neeraj and Keshav came with him. His march tour was canceled. “

Rais said, “During the January tour, he went to an island in Pavana, where Shruti’s leg fractured. Initially we took him to a hospital in Lonavala. The next day he was shifted to Mumbai. ” Rais said that Amar, Akbar and Anthony are still at the farmhouse.