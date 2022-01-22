A DDoS attack in Andorra leaves several streamers offline on Twitch: it occurred during the Minecraft ‘Squid Games’ series

Several streamers from the Spanish-speaking community on Twitch started a new Minecraft series themed around ‘The Squid Game’. The goal was simply to pass a series of tests to win a $100,000 pot. However, last Friday night especially hurt several of the content creators on the platform. And it is that there was a DDoS attack on the Andorra Telecom servers.

As some of you may know, part of the community of creators who are participating these days in the ‘Squid Games’ reside in Andorra, including Rubius, Auronplay, TheGrefg, Alexby11, and more. it was in the middle of one of his broadcasts on Twitch last night when the DDoS attack harmed Andorra Telecom, the sole service provider of the micro-state.

A DDoS attack in the middle of broadcasts

The attack took place between 8 and 9 p.m., but it was not until 10 p.m. that the provider posted on Twitter that it was indeed a DDoS attack. The service seemed to have been restored around 10:30 p.m..

⚠️ We inform you that the internet network is undergoing a denial of service (DDoS) attack. As a result, some users may have difficulty browsing the Internet. We are mitigating it. — Andorra Telecom (@AndorraTelecom) January 21, 2022

A DDoS attack is generated through a saturation of the target servers, causing them to overload and its operation is prevented. They typically run across multiple network points, simultaneously sending large numbers of requests to the target.

‘Squid Games’, a Twitch Rivals that is having great success

With an average of more than one million viewers among all the broadcasts of these streamers, the series is having a great reception, especially because of the organization behind it. It started last Wednesday, and 147 streamers will have to face a series of tests based on the series of ‘The Squid Game’ to win a $100,000 prize.

The games start each day at 20:00 CET, and last approximately two hours. Of all the participants, 41 have already been eliminated.. We can follow the broadcast from the point of view of each of the participating streamers on Twitch.