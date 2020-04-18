A Dean Koontz book from 1981 predicted coronavirus in bizarre coincidence

Creator Dean Koontz eerily predicted the coronavirus outbreak in his 1981 thriller “The Eyes of Darkness.”

The fictional novel tells the story of a Chinese language army lab that creates a brand new virus to probably use as a organic weapon throughout wartime. The lab is satirically positioned in Wuhan, China and the made-up virus is named Wuhan-400.

Within the novel, the virus is named the “excellent weapon” as a result of it solely impacts people. It additionally can not survive exterior the human physique for greater than a minute and doesn’t require an costly decontamination course of as soon as it spreads by a inhabitants and those that contract it.

2ND CORONAVIRUS CASE CONFIRMED IN QUARANTINED SAN DIEGO PATIENT, 14TH OVERALL IN US

The coincidence between the book’s virus and the precise coronavirus outbreak is uncanny.

Presently, the coronavirus which originated in Wuhan, China is inflicting panic all through the world. On Thursday, officers from the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention (CDC) confirmed that an American evacuee from Wuhan who’s presently in Texas was identified with the virus, making it the 15th case in the USA.

CDC officers instructed Fox Information that there’ll “seemingly be further instances in the approaching days and weeks, together with amongst different individuals not too long ago returned from Wuhan.” Although the primary 195 evacuees have been launched on Tuesday, “greater than 600 individuals who returned on chartered flights from Wuhan stay below federal quarantine and are being carefully monitored to comprise the unfold of the virus,” officers added.

four AMERICAN CORONAVIRUS EVACUEES HOSPITALIZED AFTER SHOWING SIGNS OF ILLNESS

Individuals have been evacuated from China on two chartered flights which introduced them to Texas and Nebraska. Some 250 passengers have been reportedly on the flight to Texas whereas an estimated 70 passengers have been on the one to Nebraska.

The case additionally marks the primary in Texas. The 14 different instances have been reported throughout the nation, the primary of which occurred in a Washington state man who has since been launched from the hospital. Different instances have been confirmed in California, Wisconsin, Arizona, Massachusetts and Illinois. No deaths have been reported in the U.S., and the big majority of instances nonetheless stay in China.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Total, greater than 50,000 individuals have been sickened globally from the coronavirus whereas 1,370 have died.

Fox Information’ Madeline Farber contributed to this report.