A decision by OPEC and Russia boosts the price of oil and puts pressure on inflation in the West

File image of an employee at the Saudi Aramco facility in Abqaiq, Saudi Arabia (REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov)

The OPEC + alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, has decided today to withdraw from the market the 100,000 barrels per day that it had decided to add a month agoa measure that has immediately boosted the “petroprices”.

This is the first reduction in supplies agreed by OPEC+ (OPEC and allies) in more than a year, and it comes at a time of growing tensions in the energy market due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Endorsed in its teleconference by the ministers of the sector of the 23 countries that make up the groupthe decision cancels the increase in pumping that had been adopted for September a month agoafter a historic trip to Saudi Arabia by the US president, Joe Bidento request a substantial increase in pumping.

President Joe Biden “has made it clear that energy supply must meet demand to support economic growth and lower prices for American and global consumers.” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement today.

The United States had pressured OPEC+ to increase production in order to reduce energy prices that have fueled high inflation for decades.

“The president has taken action, including the historic release of oil from US and global strategic reserves and working with allies on a price cap on Russian oil to ensure that we maintain a global supply of oil, even as we punish (President Vladimir) Putin for his action.”Jean-Pierre said.

Today it was agreed to “return to the production level of August 2022”, recalling that “the upward adjustment of 0.1 million barrels per day (mbd) was planned only for the month of September,” the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) reported in a statement.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak (REUTERS / Maxim Shemetov)

Thus, the joint official production quota returns as of October 1 to 43,854 mbd, about 43% of world demand, although that volume does not include the pumping of Venezuela, Iran and Libya, countries that are exempt from the commitment to limit their extractions.

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, his country’s chief negotiator at OPEC+, said today’s decision is due to a slowdown in economic growth.

“We see that the GDP and the growth of the world economy have been corrected (down),” Novak told Russian public television. “Previously it was predicted at a growth level of 3.5%, now it is estimated at 3.1%. That is why, as part of our agreement, we decided to adjust the fees,” he added.

Advance days before by the Saudi Minister of Energy, Abdelaziz bin Salmán, and seconded by Russia, The possible symbolic cut began to be reflected in crude oil prices already on Friday with an upward trend that was accentuated after the official confirmation.

The barrel of crude Brenta reference for Europe, was selling at 96.88 dollars around 13:22 GMT, 4.14% more than at the close of Friday, while the intermediate oil of Texas (WTI) rose 3.86% to $90.25.

Despite these strong rises, the price level remains below the psychological barrier of $100 and far from the peaks around 120 dollars in June.

The fear that oil demand will contract due to the slowdown in the world economy came pushing prices down in recent weeks and OPEC+ has signaled today that it is determined to counter that trend.

This is also fueled by the possible reactivation of the agreement on the Iranian nuclear program, since it would open the doors to a considerable increase in oil exports from the Islamic Republic.

OPEC + has made it clear today that it can change things from one day to anotherreflecting the great uncertainty it faces regarding short-term developments, amid high volatility.

The decision cancels the increase in pumping that had been adopted for September a month ago, after a historic trip to Saudi Arabia by US President Joe Biden (REUTERS)

In his concise final statement, The ministers ask the current president to “consider the possibility of convening a new OPEC+ ministerial meeting at any time to address market developments, if necessary.”

Novak explained that this measure is necessary in view of the “many uncertainties”, among which he highlighted the intention of the G7 to promote a ceiling on the price of Russian crude.

Among the main consumers, the prevailing fear is that oil supply will be tight at a time when it is increasingly being used to replace gas in electricity generationespecially in Europe, which on the other hand is preparing to seize a large part of Russian oil.

OPEC itself has reduced last week from 900,000 to 400,000 bpd the supply surplus that it had predicted for this year, and for 2023 it forecasts a deficit of 300,000 bpd.

Most producers face limited production capacity and are unable to meet assigned national production quotas. Experts see only Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates with room to increase pumpingalthough that margin would be limited to about 2.2 mbd, according to the International Energy Agency (IEA).

Furthermore, while the conflicts in Iraq and Libya threaten to exacerbate the situation, Russia has sharply reduced its extractions due to Western sanctions over its attack on Ukraine and is threatening to cut off all its oil supplies to the West if a price cap is imposed. from your barrel.

(With information from EFE and AFP)

