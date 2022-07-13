A deepfake of Tom Cruise and the technology of Unreal Engine 5 make the actor traced to reality: this is the “metahuman”

In early 2021, when deepfakes started to get talked about a lot, a TikTok user got surprise us with an account in which he looked like Tom Cruise himself, thanks to the use of deepfake technologies.

Coincidentally, around that time, the creators of Unreal Engine, a technology that has been on the market for years, presented their MetaHuman web tool for create photorealistic avatars in minutes.

using base to the same and recognized international actor and with Unreal Engine 5, a YouTuber by the name of Ralph Virtual has made a very realistic replica of Cruise and explained how he did it.

So the results

In the video shared by the creator of this technological magic, it can be seen that the result is not very far from being, in sight, the real Tom Cruise. The user has gone with the Unreal Engine program and Mesh to MetaHuman, changing the actor’s facial expressions:

Ralph Virtual, who is a 3D developer and the person who has submitted his creation, says that this new metahuman from UE5 uses face substitutions, thanks to deep fake live, to generate a corresponding image similar to that of the actor, in terms of perspective, lighting and facial expressions.

That is, using as a base a deepfake of the actor generating the automated tracking reference points of the Mesh to MetaHuman tool, he created the new “metahuman”. For its part, we must remember that MetaHuman Creator has made it possible to create avatars by reducing their creation time to “less than an hour”.

The same Mesh to Human was in charge of process the data in the cloud to create a face platform template usable in Unreal Engine 5. Then, thanks to Lumen, a dynamic lighting system designed for new generation consoles, it was possible to give the final touch to reach the realism of the result.

In principle, the objective of this technology is to improve the quality of images in video games. But other purposes cannot be ruled out. Several stories have already been known in these years in which a deepfake has had the ability to deceive by impersonating people’s identity, such as when the CEO of Nvidia presented us with news about the company or when a Russian opponent deceived European politicians or Elon Musk announcing cryptocurrencies.