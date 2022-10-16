A defender’s blooper and a miscalculation: the two goals Dibu Martínez received in Aston Villa’s defeat against Chelsea

* The summary of Chelsea’s victory against Aston Villa

It was not an expected day for Emiliano Back Martínez and his team, the Aston Villawhich fell 2-0 at home against Chelsea for date 11 of the English Premier League. The goalkeeper of the National Team suffered the two goals of Mason Mount for the blues.

On a day in which Arsenal took advantage of Manchester City’s defeat in Liverpool to strengthen their lead in the English championship, the villains They started badly in front of their public against an opponent who took advantage of the first situation that came their way.

Defender Tyrone Mings made a blooper: he blundered a header 6 minutes into the match and served the goal to Mount, who took advantage of the gift and defined with class before the exit of a Back Martínez surprised by the gross error of his partner. Nothing to do for the “1″ of the Scaloneta.

Tyrone Mings laments after his rude mistake that allowed Mason Mount to open the scoring at Chelsea-Aston Villa (Reuters)

While the DT, Steven Gerrard, chewed anger, Mings raised his hand in apology after the goalkeeper’s reproach. But the locals went for the tie and the Jamaican almost got it Leon Baileywho headed the crossbar, and then Danny Ings could not beat the Spanish Kepawho had the save of the season.

Back Martínez saw how his crossbar vibrated at the end of the first half with a shot to be placed from Raheem Sterling and he saw the ball again in the goal after a free kick from Mount that went over his head. The Mar del Plata goalkeeper took a step forward, miscalculated and the precise shot of the English attacker entered his post.

The image of Chelsea’s second goal shows that Back he took a step towards the side of the barrier, but the ball takes a slight spin that dislodged him.

Mason Mount, Dibu Martínez’s nightmare at Chelsea-Aston Villa (Reuters)

With this defeat, Aston Villa adds its third game without winning and was sixteenth in the standings with nine points, in the batch of teams fighting for permanence. In any case, only ten games have been played.

Chelsea, for its part, climbed to fourth place, with 19 points, and added its fourth consecutive victory. The leader is still Arsenal (27), followed by Manchester City (23) and Tottenham (23).

