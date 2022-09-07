A delegation of French deputies arrived in Taiwan after China’s aggressive response to Pelosi’s visit

tension grows between China and Taiwan

A group of French lawmakers landed in Taipei on Wednesday, the first high-level European delegation since China conducted huge war exercises to protest the visit to the island of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi.

The Taiwan democracy lives under the constant threat of invasion by the China mainland, which claims the autonomous island as part of its territory to be conquered one day, by force if necessary.

Beijing attacks any diplomatic action that could give legitimacy to Taiwan and has responded with growing anger to visits by Western officials and politicians.

The delegation of five French legislators is headed by Senator Cyril Pellavat, Taiwan’s Foreign Ministry said, adding that it was the fourth visit by French politicians in the last 12 months.

This is the fourth time this year that French lawmakers have come to Taipei

Last month, China sent warships, missiles and fighter jets into the waters and skies around Taiwan in a show of opposition to Pelosi’s presence, her biggest and most aggressive exercises since the mid-1990s.

Pelosi, a veteran critic of Beijing, was the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in 25 years. She was followed by multiple separate US delegations in August.

Although the administration of Biden quietly opposed Pelosi’s visit, the United States maintains a separation of powers between its executive and legislative branches, and repeatedly said in public that she had the right to travel.

China’s huge war games triggered broad support in the United States for solidarity with Taiwan, already a rare bipartisan issue on Capitol Hill.

FILE PHOTO: U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi talks with Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu before boarding a plane at Taipei Songshan Airport in Taipei, Taiwan August 3, 2022. Taiwan Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS – THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES./File Photo

Many European powers have also voiced support for Taiwan in recent years, while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has deepened fears that China may do the same to its smaller neighbor.

Politicians from European countries regularly visit Taiwan.

Beijing has taken an increasingly bellicose approach toward Taiwan under President Xi Jinping, China’s most authoritarian leader in a generation.

Relations worsened after the election of Taiwan’s president, Tsai Ing-wenin 2016, who considers the island as a sovereign nation and not as part of China.

Xi, who is about to secure an unprecedented third term, has tied Taiwan’s fate to his historic policy of “great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.”

Like most nations, the United States and France officially recognize Beijing over Taipei.

But both remain a key ally of Taiwan and maintain de facto diplomatic ties with the island.

Official Washington policy opposes both Taiwan declaring its independence and China forcibly changing the island’s status.

(With information from AFP)

