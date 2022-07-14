A detail from Hogwarts Legacy is discovered that has been in front of us all this time

The community has verified that interface elements can be seen in the State of Play gameplay.

Hogwarts Legacy is one of the most anticipated games this year for a good number of players who are waiting for a title at the level of the Harry Potter universe. Some of that hinted at the extensive gameplay that Avalanche Software He showed us during State of Play in March, but it seems we haven’t seen all of him.

On the game’s subreddit we found that the community has become aware of a detail from the Warner Bros. game that had been right under our noses all along. And it is that, during a moment of transition of the gameplay, they appear user interface elements that are only appreciated if we increase the brightness of the image, as you can see below:

In a certain frame a hexagon is seen in the upper left part of the screen that we understand will make minimap the brujula, but the most interesting comes in the lower right corner. Although these HUD elements may be temporary, we see four boxes that would apparently give us quick access to four spells.

HUD elements could be temporaryFrom the images, it seems that the bottom one would be Accio (to attract things), the top one would be Lumos (to illuminate areas) and perhaps the one on the left would be Wingardium Leviosa (which allows certain objects to be levitated). The one just used, corresponding to the right, is Expelliarmusalthough in this case it is easier to guess since it is seen in the video itself.

If you have been wanting to know more, in 3DJuegos we have compiled in a special article with 33 details that you may have overlooked from the gameplay shown. Although it does not have a specific date set on the calendar, Hogwarts Legacy has set its launch for Christmas 2022 en PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S y Nintendo Switch.

