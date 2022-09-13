A detail of Mbappé’s new contract with PSG was known that set off the alarms in France

The French press maintains that Mbappé signed with PSG until 2024 and that he has an option in his favor to extend the bond for another year (REUTERS / Christian Hartmann)

One of the main novels before the start of the transfer market was the future of Kylian Mbappe, one of the main figures of Paris Saint Germain. The young French striker had an important offer from Real Madrid on the table, but he finally decided to continue with his country’s club.

In May, prior to the match with Metz, the attacker and the president, Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, took to the stage set up in the center of the stadium’s pitch Princes Park to officially announce the renewal of the bond until 2025.

“I am very happy to continue the adventure here in Paris. This is my home and my city, as I always said. I will continue in Paris Saint-Germain. I hope to continue doing what I like with all of you, and win titles together, ”said the star of the French National Team at the time.

However, the French press revealed a detail within Kylian Mbappé’s contract that could completely change his future and set off alarms in his country. His contract would be guaranteed until 2024 and with an option, in favor of the athlete, to extend it until 2025.

Although there is still time for the footballer to once again have the possibility of negotiating as a free agent with any institution, this fact made noise in the local media. “PSG: the subtlety in Mbappé’s new contract that can change many things”raised RMC Sports.

Within their analysis, they maintain that “Mbappé has signed for two seasons, plus an optional year, which is left to the player’s discretion. Namely, only Mbappé will be able to determine whether or not he stays in Paris beyond the 2024 Olympics. What changes absolutely everything”.

Kylian Mbappé, one of the main figures of PSG (REUTERS / Sarah Meyssonnier)

The team, For his part, he titled: “Kylian Mbappé, a contract that can worry PSG from the 2023 transfer window.” The newspaper highlights that in case of having it until 2025, the club would have “two years of peace to build the project around the 2018 world champion.” However, now, the scorer will have the chance to negotiate with other teams from next European summer.

The news also echoed in the main sports media in Spain, such as Brand. The capital’s newspaper stated that Real Madrid, despite having been one of the main interested parties in Mbappé, now has its head in the Champions League and that, at the moment, it does not plan to make any move to seduce the French athlete. “For Valdebebas they are focused on what is there and on continuing to shape the project that began years ago and that has managed to bring players to the Real Madrid dressing room who are now part of the elite of world football and to keep the economy of the world safe. club in the hard years lived due to the pandemic ”, they pointed out.

In a similar line, the technical director of the Merengue, the Italian Carlo Ancelotti, in the run-up to the duel against RB Leipzig of Germany. When asked about this clause, the coach joked: “I lower my arms, I lower my arms to this question.” And then he added he. “I tell you the truth, we are excited about the forward line we have, with the players we have, especially the youngsters”.

The aforementioned Spanish sports newspaper also adds that the clubs that will be waiting for what Mbappé decides are Liverpool, Manchester United y Chelsea.

