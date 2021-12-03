A developer decides to rotate her monitor 22º with the xrandr tool: working horizontally is too ‘boring’

Some monitors allow you to rotate their panel 90 degrees. This is useful, above all, to have a space dedicated to reading, social networks, or to be aware of the chat if you are a content creator. However, it is usually done when we have several monitors, the one we use as the main monitor being horizontal. This is too ‘boring’ for a developer, who has decided to explore all the possibilities that exist in this regard.

Through her own blog and known as ‘xssfox’, this developer has reimagined the way she works through her PC monitor. Showing his experiences through a series of photographs, he commented on why seeing it horizontally or rotating it 90 degrees seemed a bit ‘boring’ to him.

Viewing content horizontally and vertically is too “boring”





While it is true that not rotating the monitor can sometimes cause us to have too much white space on the sides of any website, rotating it 90 degrees fixes this problem, although things change when we want to view content.

These two display modes weren’t enough for the developer in question. That is why he decided to use the xrandr tool on Linux to transform the view to a more personalized form. He first decided to rotate it about 45 degrees. And it is that although he certainly has “the best of both worlds”, he realized that not the best idea for non-square aspect ratios.

After several attempts, he decided that mathematics was the solution. And he realized that “the amount we need to rotate a monitor is based on the angle of the triangle that fits the aspect ratio we are using.” For an aspect ratio of 21: 9, which is what it has, the “optimal” angle is 22 degrees.

In this way, he realized that with this inclination, is as long as possible to write code, while also having plenty of room to place windows at the top. The only disadvantage he found in this way of working was that the webcam would slide down.

In the post he has also left the tools to transform our monitors with the ‘xrandr’ command, also offering a script that generates the ideal syntax based on the inclination and X and Y axes in our case. What do you think of this measure?

Vía | Sprocketfox