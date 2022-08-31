A devilishly fun game: the keys to Destroy All Humans! 2 and its massive destruction

The Pandemic Studios classic premieres a remake more than 15 years later with new graphics and improvements.

Raise your hand who doesn’t have a great time destroying everything in its path in a sandbox action video game. No one? That’s what we thought. For that reason it is not surprising that games like the already classic Destroy All Humans! 2 will enjoy such fame among fans of the craziest action. starring the alien Cryptowhich already made its own in the original game, this sequel made the motto of “more and better” its own, transferring the war against humans to a greater variety of locations, including the streets of London or even Japan.

It was one of those crazy things that more than 15 years later are still fondly remembered by those who experienced it on their Xbox and PlayStation 2, but why not relive that chaos with today’s technology? That’s the great thing about Destroy All Humans! 2 Failed, a graphic remake that preserves the madness of the Pandemic Studios classic intact, adapting it to the new times.

The original is from Pandemic Studios, authors of Star Wars BattlefrontIn this new Modern Classics dedicated to Destroy All Humans! 2 we talk about everything that made the original so fun, but also about the details that due to the passage of time now made it difficult for us to fully enjoy its chaotic combats with guns so crazy like an anal probe, the ray of love that made everyone fall in love, or the meteor shower that you could bring to Earth.

Weapons that in the new graphic remake developed by THQ Nordic and Black Forest look more spectacular than ever to the glory of those who live for and to cause chaos in the virtual worlds of video games. What better excuse than a renewed graphic section to unleash hell on Earth from the 60s?

You can use weapons as crazy as an anal probePlus the return of Destroy All Humans! It also feels like a good tribute to the sadly missing Pandemic Studios team, which once delighted us with other great action games like the classic Star Wars Battlefront, Mercenaries or The Saboteur. Did you play the original? Tell us your best memories with him, and also share what you expect from this new remake.

