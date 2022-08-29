A different protagonist on television: Kate Pearson in “This Is Us”

Actress Chrissy Metz, who plays the adult Kate Pearson, in a photo from “This Is Us”, file photo

In the last two decades, the consolidation of television series as the most important narratives in contemporary media culture have promoted this period to be considered a new “golden age”.

Drama, like its great genre, has brought with it further development of female characters. The emergence of new female models, with more varied and plural profiles, has increased their presence in different narrative genres (animation, action, science fiction…). This wide range makes it possible to articulate more complex images that propose stories with which audiences can dialogue.

However, these advances are not enough to put an end to qualities or behaviors that refer to traditional female stereotypes, which represent women characterized as sensitive, sweet, maternal, protective and caring. Likewise, female characters tend to be pigeonholed into dichotomies such as the angel of the home or the fatal Woman or be victims of violence.

This Is Us has come to an end after the sixth season. The series tells the life of the Pearson family, a married couple with three children: Kevin and Kate, twins, and Randall, a baby adopted the same day they were born. Through jumps in time, the daily adventures and misadventures of the brothers and their parents are shown.

Portrait of the Pearson family in “This Is Us.” Kate, as a child, is seated on the left, between her father and her mother

Are we facing one of the series that has most judiciously explored father-son and brotherly relationships? Surely. One of the ones that has made us cry the most? Possibly. And we are also probably facing one of the fictions that has best dealt with complex issues such as adoption or dependency in old age.

The daughter of the Pearson clan

Although we are left wanting to analyze Beth or the matriarch Rebecca Pearson, here we are going to stop at Kate Pearson (Chrissy Metz), for being a complex character at a narrative level and novel at a physical level due to his overweight. Until not long ago, a character like his would have been secondary, testimonial, certainly tragic, without psychological depth and based on stereotypes.

Kate Pearson articulates a series of disputed speeches. On the one hand, we observe characteristics that draw the corseted character in a traditional female role. In addition to the fact that the story tells that she feels personally fulfilled through motherhood in the first seasons, there are other details present, such as the overprotection exercised over her by her father and her brothers.

According to Bonino, micromachismos are those almost imperceptible actions that constitute “forms of soft domination”, although “many of these behaviors do not imply intentionality, ill will or deliberate planning, but are mental devices (…) in the process of ‘becoming mens'”.

The latter clearly applies to the Pearsons. They exercise michomachismos when they act from affection. Kate is infantilized and needs to be cared for and rescued from her misfortunes by a male character. This infantilization does not allow her to advance or develop at the same rate as her two brothers do. And, although we can say that in the last seasons she breaks free from it, her inner journey develops slower than that of the male characters throughout the first four seasons.

Kate’s character always mediates conflicts between Randall (right) and Kevin (left) (Photo: Star+)

The lack of self-confidence due to her weight, the aforementioned masculine overprotection and some moments of the relationship with her husband make her incapable of making good decisions. This presents Kate as an insecure and passive woman, who does not believe she is capable of achieving her goals, such as dedicating herself to music, which she put aside due to her lack of self-esteem and the trauma of her death. her father.

But slowly we see certain aspects of empowerment in that same environment, thanks to her relationship with Toby (Chris Sullivan). “Romantic love” drives Kate to return to her profession and finish her college degree. Thanks to that love, she also achieves another of her dreams: to be a mother.

The role of feelings

Emotions and feelings are part of Kate’s journey. They are the ones that cause her to accept herself, reconcile with her mother, get married and have a child. She also her profession, first as a singer and then as a teacher, she has to do with her feelings and care. Therefore, the ideal that women seek emotions because they are “emotional” by nature remains present in her.

This feature is again ambivalent. On the one hand, we see how Kate fulfills that gender mandate in her role as caregiver for her depressed husband, her blind son, her alcoholic twin, or her sick mother. Also, she often acts as a mediator between her siblings due to her difficult relationship.

In this sense, it is positive that the heroine is presented as a figure with great inner strength, praised on several occasions, although she is not aware of that quality until it is highlighted. But, with the excuse of the sacrifice that every hero –heroine in this case– experiences, in Kate the ideal of a self-sacrificing and self-sacrificing woman, who ensures the well-being and union of all, remains present in Kate, despite being in a contemporary story. the family.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) with their son in a scene from “This Is Us” (Ron Batzdorff/ NBC)

At a certain point in the last season, in the midst of a personal crisis, Kate climbs a hill in San Francisco – an effort on a physical level – where Toby lives and works, and we know that from there her life is going to change. She will get divorced, accept a position of responsibility at the school where she works, heal the complex relationship she has with her mother by becoming her tutor, and marry again, this time to a man who understands her as a person and supports her as a professional. . That is, she will achieve success at all levels.

Beauty as a mandate

Kate’s character also reproduces other gender mandates, such as the search for beauty and the longing for motherhood. In the first case, although she fights against being overweight and the current beauty canons, her appearance always looks careful, showing her ability to fulfill “femininity” despite not having a non-normative body. In the second, her goal of having a child articulates a narrative of motherhood as destiny and fulfillment.

However, we find positive elements, such as her acceptance of non-canonical corporeality, making visible and normalizing other realities, her strength and resilience, which in a certain sense empower her, or her sincere friendship with Madison (Caitlin Thompson). Also her personal evolution and her professional success in the last season show a satisfied woman already in full maturity.

Kate (Chrissy Metz)

In short, the analysis of Kate Pearson’s transformation arc illustrates an eagerness to create complex characters that promote diversity, equality and inclusion.

Despite this, current feminist reflection is concerned about the existence of discourses in the media that, although they are proposed as emancipatory, are highly ambiguous and frequently use feminist rhetoric to cover up sexist and misogynistic ideas. If we analyze more closely from a feminist perspective those female characters that are sold to us as novel and empowered, we can see that underlying traditional discourses that articulate paternalism or sexist gender narratives such as romantic love.

* Natalia Martínez Pérez is a professor in the Department of Communication at Universidad Carlos III.

* Nerea Cuenca Orellana is a teaching and research staff at the Department of Audiovisual Communication at the Rey Juan Carlos University.

Originally posted on The Conversation.

KEEP READING

Newsletter of the day: My life for a good teletheater with cornstarch alfajorcitos



