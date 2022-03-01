a dirty and dark adventure with echoes of Seven

Batman has already had several incarnations on the big screen since Adam West starred in a feature film that served as a bridge from the first to the second season of the legendary series of the 60s. Already in the 80s it was the turn of Michael Keaton and then so much Val Kilmer What George Clooney, Christian Bale and Ben Affleck they had already donned the Gotham superhero costume.

This Friday March 4th will be the great moment of Robert Pattinsonwho surprised us all when he was chosen by Warner to star in ‘The Batman’, a work called to sweep the box office. It will take a few days for us to know for sure, but what I am already in a position to do is DC’s best character introduction adventure to date.

Different

‘The Batman’ is a film in which Matt Reeves seeks to take its protagonist to another level. It is true that it maintains an intensity comparable to that used by Christopher Nolan in his dark knight trilogy, but here it’s used in a different way, making it hard not to remember ‘Seven’ because of the way Gotham City is portrayed.

Not that Gotham has ever been a model city, but its level of corruption goes much further in ‘The Batman’. It is like a world apart, giving the feeling that there is nothing beyond. The appearance of a psychopath only serves to further influence this aspect, since in its own way the Enigma of Paul Dano he is looking for justice. In a sinister and twisted way that goes back at times to the ‘Saw’ saga, yes.

That leads to Batman exercising more like a cross between detective and vigilante than a superhero. In the first facet he proves to be intelligent and clever when it comes to carrying out his investigation, while in the second he does not hesitate to be brutal in his way of dealing with crime. All this is well reflected by Reeves in the most physical action sceneswhere that dirt that exudes the city of Gotham is transferred in a forceful and convincing way.





That is something that ‘The Batman’ highlights from the first appearance of the character, executing a group of violent people who were assaulting a poor citizen of Gotham. All this fits with the approach to the character made by an inspired Robert Pattinsonvery taciturn and still dragging the family trauma that will end up being an essential part of the story.

That said, the most striking thing about ‘The Batman’ is that It doesn’t look like a superhero movie.. Not so much because it has a more realistic approach as because of how crude its portrait of a city clearly inspired by New York is. From there, there is more suspense around Enigma’s motivations and what exactly he wants to uncover.

Hooks up





The script signed by Reeves himself along with Peter Craig pay special attention to it so that the overwhelming thing that the film can become as a visual spectacle, and that there tends more to ugliness than anything else – photography is very dark, something that in some cinemas that do not show it optimal way or as close as possible to it can turn against it-, so that there is always a narrative engine that keeps the viewer immersed in what happens.

In this regard it is a success that Batman is still shown not fully settled but neither as a mere story of origins. He already knows what is in Gotham but is determined to try to make the city better even if it may cost him his life.

That little glimmer of hope works in contrast to the hopelessness that ‘The Batman’ conveys on every level. Life in Gotham is gray and depressing, everything is controlled by organized crime and Batman isn’t even really seen by people as a hero, but as a vigilante.





Somewhat worse are the moments in which Pattinson acts as Bruce Wayne, partly because the character is in a strange position, since he has a lot of power but hasn’t done anything with it for years. He is almost a social castaway who has been lucky enough to be born into a rich family and have someone to look after him.

However, it is something necessary to shape a film that is very clear about what it is looking for, what role each of its characters plays and the role they could have in future adventures. All in all, ‘The Batman’ gives the feeling of a unitary film and not of being the mere beginning of another universe. That in the end it will go there one way or another I take it for granted, but here we have none of the negative associated with it.

Otherwise, its long duration -it is the third longest superhero movie in history- it may prevent it from breaking box office records, but in the narrative it never becomes heavy. In fact, it wasn’t until its final stretch that I began to notice that it was longer than other similar titles. There it is essential to have someone like Reeves behind the cameras, who has had here the possibility of taking the character to territories not explored until now on the big screen. Perhaps he lacked that last push to achieve everything he sets out to do, yes. And it is one thing to play with the depressing and another to be so openly.

In short





‘The Batman’ is a very good movie that proposes something different with the DC superhero. It is not round, but it is fascinating in many aspects and absorbing in its proposalIt is also a compact work that does not depend on later remakes to bring to the viewer what those responsible are looking for.