A Discovery of Witches season 2 release date | solid, plot, trailer and news

Magic power-couple Diana and Matthew can be formally returning to our screens in January in season two of A Discovery of Witches, Sky has lately confirmed.

It’s been an extended await followers, who final noticed the untrained witch and her vampire companion over two years in the past, however fortunately season two is predicted to reach within the New 12 months with ten episodes which are set to characteristic a good quantity of time-travelling, Elizabethan-style outfits and a fierce battle between numerous magical clans if the brand new trailer is something to go by.

Primarily based on Deborah Harkness’ All Souls e-book sequence, A Discovery of Witches follows historian and reluctant witch Diana (Teresa Palmer), who varieties an unlikely partnership with mysterious vampire Matthew Clairmont (Matthew Goode) after she finds an enchanted manuscript in Oxford’s Bodleian Library.

Whereas numerous members of the established A Discovery of Witches solid be reprising their roles within the upcoming episodes, season two can be set to welcome newcomers Steven Cree (Outlander, Maleficent) and James Purefoy (The Following, Altered Carbon) in new, intriguing roles.

Right here’s all the things that you must find out about A Discovery of Witches season two.

When is A Discovery of Witches season 2 release date?

After confirming that A Discovery of Witches season two could be arriving within the New 12 months, Sky has revealed that the fantasy drama will formally return on Friday eighth January 2021.

CONFIRMED: #ADiscoveryOfWitches Sequence 2. January 2021. Matthew and Diana can be timewalking on to #SkyOne and @NOWTV within the UK, following quickly after on @sundance_now & @Shudder within the US.

Be ready… pic.twitter.com/f8XvvgDPxc — Sky TV (@skytv) August 6, 2020

In accordance with director Farren Blackburn, the second season wrapped filming in late January 2020, and whereas this meant it dodged the filming restrictions of the coronavirus lockdown it appears seemingly the manufacturing shutdown could have slowed post-production and modifying on the sequence.

Right here we go once more. Final two weeks filming on #ADiscoveryOfWitches then it’s all within the can!! pic.twitter.com/Nzlwnm1utb — Farren Blackburn (@FarrenBlackburn) January 7, 2020

A Discovery of Witches season 2 trailer

In October, Sky dropped a first-look trailer for A Discovery of Witches’ second season, by which we see Diana and Matthew time-travel to Elizabethan London, the place Diana goes searching for “England’s strongest witch” and a misplaced highly effective e-book which guarantees immortality.

In the meantime, the Clairmonts put together for occasions “that threaten the long run of [their] household”, whereas Diana guarantees to remain by Matthew’s facet whereas he’s “dragging her via a conflict” that’s on the horizon.

Who’s within the solid of A Discovery of Witches?

(*2*)

Matthew Goode and Teresa Palmer can be reprising their roles in A Discovery of Witches season two, as younger historian/witch Diana Bishop and centuries-old vampire Matthew Clairmont.

Victoria star Tom Hughes is becoming a member of the solid for the brand new episodes, set to play real-life Elizabethan playwright Christopher Marlowe, whose work remains to be carried out and studied to this present day.

“I’m trying ahead to moving into Deborah’s fantastical world to play such a captivating man as Equipment Marlowe,” Hughes advised . “With a wealthy historical past to attract from, Equipment’s darkness and mercurial nature can be delight to delve into.”

Sky later introduced a slate of model new additions to the solid, most notably Sheila Hancock (Unforgotten) as skilled witch Goody Alsop, James Purefoy (Intercourse Schooling) as vampire Philippe and Steven Cree (Outlander) as Matthew’s nephew, Gallowglass.

Lindsay Duncan additionally stars within the sequence as Matthew’s mom Ysabeau, with Physician Who’s Alex Kingston taking part in a key position as Diana’s aunt and guardian Sarah Bishop.

As well as, Louise Brealey, Owen Teale, Aisling Loftus, Greg McHugh, Elarica Johnson and Valarie Pettiford characteristic within the supporting solid.

What’s A Discovery of Witches about?

Sky

Whereas we wouldn’t need to give an excessive amount of away, the second season can be primarily based on Harkness’ already-released e-book Shadow of Evening, and on the writer’s web site the plot is summarised as follows:

“E-book Two of the All Souls Trilogy plunges Diana and Matthew into Elizabethan London, a world of spies and subterfuge, and a coterie of Matthew’s outdated associates, the mysterious College of Evening.

“The mission is to find a witch to tutor Diana and to search out traces of Ashmole 782, however as the web of Matthew’s previous tightens round them they embark on a really completely different journey, one which takes them into coronary heart of the 1,500 12 months outdated vampire’s shadowed historical past and secrets and techniques. For Matthew Clairmont, time journey isn’t any easy matter; neither is Diana’s seek for the important thing to understanding her legacy.”

Given the top of season one it appears seemingly that the brand new season will comply with this storyline pretty intently, although as with season one there could also be some divergences – together with a brand new subplot that sees Ysabeau be a part of forces with Diana’s witch aunts.

“Again within the current day, Diana’s beloved aunts, Sarah and Em, should take shelter with infamous witchhunter Ysabeau de Clermont at her ancestral house, Sept-Excursions,” Sky stated in a tease of the second season.

“In the meantime, in Oxford, Marcus and Miriam tackle Matthew’s mantle to guard daemons Nathaniel and Sophie, whose being pregnant is advancing. And Gerbert, Knox, Satu and Domenico are decided to search out each clue they’ll to Diana’s and Matthew’s disappearance, and the secrets and techniques their allies are retaining from them.”

Who’s writing A Discovery of Witches season 2?

Physician Who scribe Sarah Dollard, identified for episodes like Face the Raven and Skinny Ice, has been tapped to put in writing the second season, alongside The Musketeers’ Susie Conklin

Will there be a Discovery of Witches season 3?

There’ll certainly! The announcement concerning the present’s second-season pickup additionally revealed {that a} third season has been greenlit, primarily based on the ultimate instalment within the All Souls trilogy: The E-book of Life.

After that, we’d assume the sequence will come to a pure conclusion, however who is aware of? In a world of magic, something can occur…

If you happen to’re searching for one thing else to observe, try our TV Information.