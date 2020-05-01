A Disneyland Myth Has Been Confirmed Thanks To New Disney+ Series

The connection between Pirates of the Caribbean, the Disneyland attraction, and Pirates of the Caribbean, the movie franchise, is one in every of perpetual affect of 1 upon the opposite. The unique 1960s attraction impressed the film that turned Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl, after which the characters from the film turned a part of the experience itself. Nonetheless, it seems that Curse of the Black Pearl is a good greater a part of the attraction at Disneyland than you would possibly suppose, as a result of an precise prop from the film could be discovered contained in the experience.