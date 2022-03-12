A Dreams artist recreates a scene from Elden Ring and the result is surprising

Media Molecule developer Martin Nebelong has shared a video of his creation of the FromSoftware game.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 11, 2022, 08:51 10 comments

Since its launch in February 2020, Dreams has been surviving over time based on surprising creations that we saw in the last game of Media Molecule for PlayStation. Today marks two weeks since the release of Elden Ring and, since the title is everywhere, it hasn’t been spared from Dreams either.

Martin Nebelong works as an artist at Media MoleculeOn this occasion the case is even more striking, since the work comes from Martin Nebelong, an artist from Media Molecule. The developer has shared in his account Twitter a time-lapse video of his creation of Elden Ring on PS5, which is based on a scene we’ve seen many times, as you can see below:

In it we see how the character is shown contemplating the horizon of the Necrolimbo, with a result very similar to what we can see in the original game. This has greatly surprised the community because the color palette and the quality of the finishes attest to the possibilities of dreams. Of course: Nebelong affirms that the character has been taken directly from an old creation of his for another project, but the truth is that he fits perfectly after a few small modifications.

Beyond these curiosities, Elden Ring has been available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S since February 25 and is being a success in sales. The follow-up and the conversation that the title of FromSoftware confirm it as one of the most outstanding releases of the year, having witnessed madness in its promotion that further demonstrates the magnitude of this release.

